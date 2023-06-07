Ofir Blue Exporter

Ofir Blue exporter is a handy utility to export your orders history to a JSON file.

You'll need it if you want to back-test Ofir blue or Ofir Hedging, using your own trading history.

How it works:

  1. Install the indicator on a chart
  2. Press export all or export <current symbol> (for example GBPUSD)
  3. The indicator will create the json file in the directory files/ofirblue/export. This directory is in the common file area.
  4. The file will be automatically taken in charge by Ofir blue strategy tester

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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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NEW :    integration with Ofir Signals to send personalized alerts Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Customization of alerts Sending charts screenshots with alerts Send signals from your indicators or experts Multi-lingual  NEW  : version 2 brings integrati
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Gad Benisty
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