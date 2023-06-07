Ofir Blue Exporter
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
Ofir Blue exporter is a handy utility to export your orders history to a JSON file.
You'll need it if you want to back-test Ofir blue or Ofir Hedging, using your own trading history.
How it works:
- Install the indicator on a chart
- Press export all or export <current symbol> (for example GBPUSD)
- The indicator will create the json file in the directory files/ofirblue/export. This directory is in the common file area.
- The file will be automatically taken in charge by Ofir blue strategy tester