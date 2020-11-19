Telegram Alerts for MT5

4.8

This application is now replaced by Ofir Notify Light Edition (Free) or Ofir Notify (paid).
Thank all for your positive feedbacks.


Telegram Alerts is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram

  1. Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP)
  2. Alert on Equity change
  3. Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position
  4. Send signals from your indicators or experts
  5. Multi-lingual

If you are facing any issue using this utility, please contact me to be solved


Telegram Setup instruction

  1. Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather"
  2. Type /start and click/type /newbot to create a new bot
  3. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: MyNameAlerts and username: MyNameAlertsBot <-- username has to be ended by 'bot')
  4. Congratulations! You have created your Telegram bot.
  5. Save your bot API token (e.g. 1324115883:AAH2Z9PlxKX3Fce1e_m_w3AB7vA2EZZ_GAD)
  6. Back in MetaTrader 4, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > tick 'Allowed WebRequest for listed URL' and add https://api.telegram.org.
  7. Attach the utility into your MetaTrader 4 chart and enter the Telegram Bot Token (from step 5)
  8. In Telegram open the Bot (search Bot username and start a chat with it)
  9. Press Start or enter /start
  10. You should get a message that the Chat Id is not correct. This message shows your Chat ID
  11. In Metatrader, open the utility properties and enter the Chat ID with the correct ID. This makes sure you are the only one who can use the Bot
  12. Back to Telegram, type /start . You should get information on your trading account number and equity
  13. Telegram Alerts is ready to work for you

Properties

  1. Bot Api Token: The unique token of your bot. Do not share this information.
  2. Chat ID: Your Telegram Chat ID
  3. Language: Choose English, French,  Spanish or Brazilian portugues (contact me if need more)
  4. Rounding digits: How to display currency values. By default, digits=0, means rounded to the nearest integer (e.g 35€ instead of 35.23€)
  5. Alerts on events: Choose All if you want to be alerted on any events (Open, Closed and Modified). Otherwise choose Open & Closed
  6. Magic Numbers: Enter magic numbers (separated by space) if you want to be alerted on filtered orders (e.g generated by a robot)
  7. Alert Start Time: Choose the time you want to start receiving alerts (from 0 to 24)
  8. Alert End Time: Choose the time you want to stop receiving alerts (from 0 to 24)
  9. % of Equity alert: If you want to be alerted when Equity changes, enter the percentage (e.g 1 for 1%) if Equity variation. Keep 0 for not being alerted. Equity Alert works around the clock (24/24), not taking into account the Alert Start and End time parameters.

Integration with your own indicators and experts

This utility can be used by your own indicators and EA to send signals to Telegram. They just have to create a text file, containing the signal, to the following directory:
<Data Folder>/Telegram Alerts/<Your trading account Number/signals
You can use the following code in your indicator or EA:


string directory="Telegram Alerts/"+IntegerToString(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN))+"/signals";
string filename="Test.txt";
string signal="BUY EURUSD 1.20202 SL=1.201 TP=1.203";
saveStringFile(signal,directory+"/"+filename);

bool saveStringFile(string s,string fileName)
  {
   int handle=FileOpen(fileName,FILE_WRITE|FILE_TXT);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
      return(false);
   FileWriteString(handle,s);
   FileClose(handle);
   return(true);
  }



Reviews 11
Jafari Sina
18
Jafari Sina 2025.03.31 09:17 
 

really fast . really and easy to setup

Michel
121
Michel 2022.01.11 00:57 
 

EA works without a problem. It sends alerts almost immediately. Very useful to keep me informed and safeguard my account. Thank you!

Rubi Jihantoro
647
Rubi Jihantoro 2021.12.09 19:16 
 

nice, working as expected

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MQL Tool "Ofir Email to Telegram": Never Miss a Trading Alert Again! Tired of missing important alerts from your indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs)? Ofir Email to Telegram is the solution you've been waiting for! This revolutionary MQL tool automatically forwards all email alerts from your indicators and EAs directly to your Telegram account. Never again will you miss a trading opportunity or important notification! Here are just a few of the benefits of Ofir Email to Telegram: Quick and easy
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Jafari Sina
18
Jafari Sina 2025.03.31 09:17 
 

really fast . really and easy to setup

Sashin Sobrun
68
Sashin Sobrun 2023.11.09 10:05 
 

I managed to get everything set up and it works extremely well, the only issue I have is when I make my channel private it stops working, does it only work on public telegram channels?

Gad Benisty
12057
Reply from developer Gad Benisty 2024.03.24 23:05
This indicator is deprecated, it has been replaced by Ofir Notify (search for it here in marketplace).
cbarryftmo
214
cbarryftmo 2023.07.26 05:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Stefano Sharawi
21
Stefano Sharawi 2023.03.04 12:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gad Benisty
12057
Reply from developer Gad Benisty 2023.03.04 13:02
This indicator is deprecated, it has been replaced by Ofir Notify (search for it here in marketplace). You can send alert from indicator if you have the source code of this indicator (just a few lines to add in order to send alert through Ofir Notify). Otherwise, contact me in Telegram (GadBen75), I have a tool to export alerts from indicator, even if you don't have the source code.
Michel
121
Michel 2022.01.11 00:57 
 

EA works without a problem. It sends alerts almost immediately. Very useful to keep me informed and safeguard my account. Thank you!

Michael Masanga
386
Michael Masanga 2021.12.22 05:46 
 

the only thing it alerts is the welcome when you open and equity it does nothing when you open or close please explain what could be wrong

Rubi Jihantoro
647
Rubi Jihantoro 2021.12.09 19:16 
 

nice, working as expected

100pips_eth
15
100pips_eth 2021.07.21 12:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sebastian Schmidt
1395
Sebastian Schmidt 2020.12.09 02:23 
 

genial nice tool!!

Lau Ka Shun
576
Lau Ka Shun 2020.12.05 06:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haleim Shah
18
Haleim Shah 2020.11.30 15:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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