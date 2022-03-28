Ofir Dashboard for Telegram

5

Ofir Dashboard is the first level of the Ofir trading solutions. We are building the first full trading application from Telegram.

The Dashboard is focused on giving you the best information about your account, positions, risk,... when you are away from keyboard. Everything is accessible from Telegram.

More info in my Blog

Enjoy!


Ofir Notify, our very successful application for sending Notifications to Telegram (chat, channels, groups) is included in Ofir Dashboard.









Reviews 1
Thai Binh Minh Vuong
178
Thai Binh Minh Vuong 2022.06.20 11:45 
 

I'm in love with this ultility, it help me to monitor my accounts in 1 place, and also help me to push signals to my telegram channel beautifully!

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4.67 (6)
Utilities
NEW :  integration with Ofir Signals to send personalized alerts Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Customization of alerts Sending charts screenshots with alerts Send signals from your indicators or experts Multi-lingual NEW  : version 2 brings integration
FREE
Telegram Alerts
Gad Benisty
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This application is now replaced by Ofir Notify Light Edition (Free) or Ofir Notify (paid). Thank all for your positive feedbacks. Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Customization of alerts ( only in full edition ) Sending charts screenshots with alerts   
FREE
Ofir Notify for Telegram Light edition
Gad Benisty
3 (2)
Utilities
NEW :    integration with Ofir Signals to send personalized alerts Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Customization of alerts Sending charts screenshots with alerts Send signals from your indicators or experts Multi-lingual NEW  : version 2 brings integratio
FREE
Ofir Blue Light
Gad Benisty
Utilities
Ofir blue is the first full trading application for Telegram. It is proposed in 2 versions : OfirBlueLite (without trading) and OfirBluePro (with trading). The Pro version is still in beta (available on request).  To access Ofir Blue Lite, go to Telegram and open the bot @OfirBlueLite. All demos, tutorials and docs are available in Telegram. Join the Telegram group @OfirBlueUserGroup to get updated information and support. Features: Dashboard  ️ Account summary ️» Profit of the day ️» Eq
FREE
Ofir Blue Exporter
Gad Benisty
Utilities
Ofir Blue exporter is a handy utility to export your orders history to a JSON file . You'll need it if you want to back-test Ofir blue or Ofir Hedging , using your own trading history. How it works: Install the indicator on a chart Press export all or export <current symbol> (for example GBPUSD) The indicator will create the json file in the directory files/ofirblue/export. This directory is in the common file area. The file will be automatically taken in charge by Ofir blue strategy tester
FREE
Ofir Telegram Calculator
Gad Benisty
Utilities
This free utility is a must to manage your risk. Very easy to calculate a new position size (number of lots), based on: Your equity Your risk per trade (% of equity) Your entry price Your stop loss This utility gives the right information to enter the market. A paid version is also available, Ofir Calculator+, to open the trade by a single click. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather" Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot Give your bot
FREE
Ofir Notify for Telegram
Gad Benisty
Utilities
NEW :    integration with Ofir Signals to send personalized alerts Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Customization of alerts Sending charts screenshots with alerts Send signals from your indicators or experts Daily, weekly and monthly summaries Reply mode:
Ofir Email to Telegram MT4
Gad Benisty
Utilities
MQL Tool "Ofir Email to Telegram": Never Miss a Trading Alert Again! Tired of missing important alerts from your indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs)? Ofir Email to Telegram   is the solution you've been waiting for!   This revolutionary MQL tool automatically forwards all email alerts from your indicators and EAs directly to your Telegram account. Never again will you miss a trading opportunity or important notification! Here are just a few of the benefits of Ofir Email to Telegram: Quick and e
Ofir Notify for Telegram MT5
Gad Benisty
5 (1)
Utilities
NEW :    integration with Ofir Signals to send personalized alerts Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Customization of alerts Sending charts screenshots with alerts Send signals from your indicators or experts Multi-lingual  NEW  : version 2 brings integrati
Ofir Email to Telegram
Gad Benisty
Utilities
MQL Tool "Ofir Email to Telegram": Never Miss a Trading Alert Again! Tired of missing important alerts from your indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs)? Ofir Email to Telegram is the solution you've been waiting for! This revolutionary MQL tool automatically forwards all email alerts from your indicators and EAs directly to your Telegram account. Never again will you miss a trading opportunity or important notification! Here are just a few of the benefits of Ofir Email to Telegram: Quick and easy
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Thai Binh Minh Vuong
178
Thai Binh Minh Vuong 2022.06.20 11:45 
 

I'm in love with this ultility, it help me to monitor my accounts in 1 place, and also help me to push signals to my telegram channel beautifully!

Gad Benisty
12058
Reply from developer Gad Benisty 2022.06.20 11:59
Thanks!
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