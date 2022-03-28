Ofir Dashboard for Telegram

Ofir Dashboard is the first level of the Ofir trading solutions. We are building the first full trading application from Telegram.

The Dashboard is focused on giving you the best information about your account, positions, risk,... when you are away from keyboard. Everything is accessible from Telegram.

More info in my Blog

Enjoy!



Ofir Notify, our very successful application for sending Notifications to Telegram (chat, channels, groups) is included in Ofir Dashboard.































