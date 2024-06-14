Ofir Blue Light
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.4
Ofir blue is the first full trading application for Telegram. It is proposed in 2 versions : OfirBlueLite (without trading) and OfirBluePro (with trading). The Pro version is still in beta (available on request).
To access Ofir Blue Lite, go to Telegram and open the bot @OfirBlueLite. All demos, tutorials and docs are available in Telegram.
Join the Telegram group @OfirBlueUserGroup to get updated information and support.
Features:
Dashboard 🏠
▫️Account summary
▫️» Profit of the day
▫️» Equity🏦
▫️» Balance⚖️
▫️» P/L
▫️» Closed positions🗃
▫️» Risk☂️
▫️» Reward🎯
▫️» % progress of risk/reward
▫️Summary of open positions by pairs
▫️» Lot net size (Buy/Sell/Neutral)
▫️» P/L
▫️» Risk
▫️» % progress of risk/reward
▫️History of closed positions
▫️List of positions for a pair
▫️» Summary of the pair (profit of the day,...)
▫️» Chart
▫️» Sorted by price or date
▫️» Profit, risk, number of lots
▫️» % progress of risk/reward
▫️Detail of a position
▫️» Price and size
▫️» Profit (in pips and value)
▫️» % progress of risk/reward
▫️» Risk (SL, pips, value)
▫️» Reward (TP, pips, value)
▫️Alerts🔔
▫️» Opening, modifying, closing positions
▫️» Variation of equity
▫️» Change in the balance of positions in pairs
▫️» Price breakouts, retracements,...
▫️Reports
▫️» Current situation
▫️» Equity day by day
▫️» Format html/pdf/csv
Trading (only in Pro version)
▫️Opening a position
▫️» Automatic calculation of lots based on risk☂️
▫️» Default StopLoss (eg Max5 or 20pips)☂️
▫️» TP placed according to the RR🎯
▫️» Standard types (🍏Purchase/🍎Sell, limit, stop)
▫️» Specific types (Buy/Sell on retracement, on reaching a price,...)
▫️» Opinion of the money management🛡
▫️» Summary of the situation of the pair
▫️Actions on a position
▫️» Breakeven🅱️
▫️» Trailing🚴
▫️» Closure (partial or total)❌✅
▫️» Risk modification (SL, pips, value)☂️
▫️» Modification of the reward (TP, pips, value🎯
▫️Trading automation🤖
▫️» Automatic protection🛡
▫️» Breakeven at % of TP (with or without partial closure)🅱️
▫️» Multiple TPs🎯
▫️» Trailing stop🚴
▫️» Trailing of conditional orders (Limit/Stop)🚴
▫️» Daily drawdown control🛡
▫️» Actions when closing positions (re-opening, etc.)
▫️Hedging🛡
▫️» Replacement of SLs with Stop Orders
▫️» Loss recovery
▫️» Grid
Co-trading👬
▫️Trade with…
▫️» Other traders👤
▫️» Signal providers📣
▫️» Indicators
▫️» Events
▫️In 2 modes…
▫️» Automatic (copying/trading)
▫️» Manual (receive a ready-to-open trade)
Other
▫️BackTester
▫️Multi-accounts
▫️Coaching
▫️Community animation
▫️Application integration (indicators, EA)
▫️Languages 🇬🇧/🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 🇳🇱