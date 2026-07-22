AI Market Snapshot Exporter

  • Utilities
  • Cao Tai Le
    Cao Tai Le

    Cao Tai Le

    I build practical trading tools and automations for MetaTrader, focused on connecting live market data to AI workflows. My products are utilities designed to save traders time — market-context exports, analysis helpers, and workflow automation — not trading signals or financial advice. Every tool is
  • Version: 1.14
  • Activations: 10

AI Market Snapshot Exporter turns your MT5 chart into a ready-to-paste AI prompt in one click.

When you use ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini as a trading analyst, the answer is only as good as the data you give it. Typing that data by hand is slow and error-prone:

  • Manual typing is slow - entering bid/ask, indicator values and key levels by hand takes time and can make you miss the moment.
  • Typos cause flawed analysis - one wrong digit or a forgotten higher-timeframe level makes the AI reason on bad data.

With one click it reads live data straight from your MT5 terminal and writes your full market context into a ready-to-paste prompt.txt file in seconds - no manual entry, no typos. The AI reasons on the exact numbers from your terminal.

What makes it different

  • Exact terminal data - raw values exported directly from your terminal, not approximations or manual-entry errors.
  • Automated multi-timeframe confluence - two higher timeframes (default H4 and D1) with trend bias, RSI, MACD, ATR and key support and resistance; the context you actually trade with, tedious to type by hand.
  • Automatic support and resistance - swing pivots clustered by ATR, ranked by touch count, labelled Support or Resistance relative to price, with the exact distance in points.

What it exports (into one prompt.txt file)

  • Market essentials: symbol, bid, ask, spread, server time
  • Price action: recent OHLC candles (configurable, 10 to 50)
  • Indicators: ATR, RSI, fast MA, slow MA, MACD
  • Key zones: support and resistance with touch count and distance to price
  • Higher-timeframe context: trend, RSI, MACD, ATR, key levels
  • Open positions: read-only summary on the symbol

How it works (3 steps)

  1. Attach the utility to any chart and click Export Now.
  2. Open the prompt.txt file it generates in your MQL5 Files folder.
  3. Select all, copy, and paste into ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini.

Flexible settings

  • PromptCandles: candle history to include (10 to 50)
  • IncludeMultiTF: enable or disable higher timeframes and choose your context timeframes
  • Granular control: turn individual indicators, S/R zones or open positions on or off
  • Storage: save to the local Data Folder or the shared Common folder

Security and control

  • Export-only utility: it does not place trades, generate signals or give financial advice.
  • Local and private: it uses no DLLs and sends no data over the internet; it only writes a local text file. Every trading decision stays yours.

Questions or feature requests? Send me a message on MQL5. Actively maintained.

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The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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