AI Market Snapshot Exporter
- Utilities
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Cao Tai LeI build practical trading tools and automations for MetaTrader, focused on connecting live market data to AI workflows. My products are utilities designed to save traders time — market-context exports, analysis helpers, and workflow automation — not trading signals or financial advice. Every tool is
- Version: 1.14
- Activations: 10
AI Market Snapshot Exporter turns your MT5 chart into a ready-to-paste AI prompt in one click.
When you use ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini as a trading analyst, the answer is only as good as the data you give it. Typing that data by hand is slow and error-prone:
- Manual typing is slow - entering bid/ask, indicator values and key levels by hand takes time and can make you miss the moment.
- Typos cause flawed analysis - one wrong digit or a forgotten higher-timeframe level makes the AI reason on bad data.
With one click it reads live data straight from your MT5 terminal and writes your full market context into a ready-to-paste prompt.txt file in seconds - no manual entry, no typos. The AI reasons on the exact numbers from your terminal.
What makes it different
- Exact terminal data - raw values exported directly from your terminal, not approximations or manual-entry errors.
- Automated multi-timeframe confluence - two higher timeframes (default H4 and D1) with trend bias, RSI, MACD, ATR and key support and resistance; the context you actually trade with, tedious to type by hand.
- Automatic support and resistance - swing pivots clustered by ATR, ranked by touch count, labelled Support or Resistance relative to price, with the exact distance in points.
What it exports (into one prompt.txt file)
- Market essentials: symbol, bid, ask, spread, server time
- Price action: recent OHLC candles (configurable, 10 to 50)
- Indicators: ATR, RSI, fast MA, slow MA, MACD
- Key zones: support and resistance with touch count and distance to price
- Higher-timeframe context: trend, RSI, MACD, ATR, key levels
- Open positions: read-only summary on the symbol
How it works (3 steps)
- Attach the utility to any chart and click Export Now.
- Open the prompt.txt file it generates in your MQL5 Files folder.
- Select all, copy, and paste into ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini.
Flexible settings
- PromptCandles: candle history to include (10 to 50)
- IncludeMultiTF: enable or disable higher timeframes and choose your context timeframes
- Granular control: turn individual indicators, S/R zones or open positions on or off
- Storage: save to the local Data Folder or the shared Common folder
Security and control
- Export-only utility: it does not place trades, generate signals or give financial advice.
- Local and private: it uses no DLLs and sends no data over the internet; it only writes a local text file. Every trading decision stays yours.
Questions or feature requests? Send me a message on MQL5. Actively maintained.