AI Market Snapshot Exporter turns your MT5 chart into a ready-to-paste AI prompt in one click.

When you use ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini as a trading analyst, the answer is only as good as the data you give it. Typing that data by hand is slow and error-prone:

Manual typing is slow - entering bid/ask, indicator values and key levels by hand takes time and can make you miss the moment.

- entering bid/ask, indicator values and key levels by hand takes time and can make you miss the moment. Typos cause flawed analysis - one wrong digit or a forgotten higher-timeframe level makes the AI reason on bad data.

With one click it reads live data straight from your MT5 terminal and writes your full market context into a ready-to-paste prompt.txt file in seconds - no manual entry, no typos. The AI reasons on the exact numbers from your terminal.

What makes it different

Exact terminal data - raw values exported directly from your terminal, not approximations or manual-entry errors.

- raw values exported directly from your terminal, not approximations or manual-entry errors. Automated multi-timeframe confluence - two higher timeframes (default H4 and D1) with trend bias, RSI, MACD, ATR and key support and resistance; the context you actually trade with, tedious to type by hand.

- two higher timeframes (default H4 and D1) with trend bias, RSI, MACD, ATR and key support and resistance; the context you actually trade with, tedious to type by hand. Automatic support and resistance - swing pivots clustered by ATR, ranked by touch count, labelled Support or Resistance relative to price, with the exact distance in points.

What it exports (into one prompt.txt file)

Market essentials: symbol, bid, ask, spread, server time

Price action: recent OHLC candles (configurable, 10 to 50)

Indicators: ATR, RSI, fast MA, slow MA, MACD

Key zones: support and resistance with touch count and distance to price

Higher-timeframe context: trend, RSI, MACD, ATR, key levels

Open positions: read-only summary on the symbol

How it works (3 steps)

Attach the utility to any chart and click Export Now. Open the prompt.txt file it generates in your MQL5 Files folder. Select all, copy, and paste into ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini.

Flexible settings

PromptCandles: candle history to include (10 to 50)

IncludeMultiTF: enable or disable higher timeframes and choose your context timeframes

Granular control: turn individual indicators, S/R zones or open positions on or off

Storage: save to the local Data Folder or the shared Common folder

Security and control

Export-only utility: it does not place trades, generate signals or give financial advice.

Local and private: it uses no DLLs and sends no data over the internet; it only writes a local text file. Every trading decision stays yours.

Questions or feature requests? Send me a message on MQL5. Actively maintained.