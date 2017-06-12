MASi Impulse System

5

The implementation of the impulse system described by Dr. Alexander Elder.

The indicator colors the bars according to the following pattern:

  • Moving average and MACD histogram increase - green bar, it is forbidden to sell;
  • Moving average and MACD histogram have different directions - blue bar, the ban is removed;
  • Moving average and MACD histogram decrease - red bar, it is forbidden to buy.


Indicator Parameters

  • EMA - period of the indicator's moving average
  • MACD Fast - period of the fast moving average of the MACD indicator
  • MACD Slow - period of the slow moving average of the MACD indicator
  • MACD Signal - period of the signal moving average of the MACD indicator
Reviews 3
Dupin
14
Dupin 2020.06.12 17:17 
 

Excelente!

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Adaptive MA is a simple modification of the moving averages (MAs) that allows displaying an average value line based on multiple MAs on the chart. The parameters allow you to set any number of MA periods. The number of parameters is equal to the number of moving averages applied in calculation. At first, it may seem that nothing new has been invented and there is no sense in this approach. However, this impression is deceptive. As we know, the trends have different duration. Have you ever tried
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This is an implementation of the market cycle indicator described by Raghee Horner in the book "Forex Trading for Maximum Profit" . The current state of the market can be determined by analyzing the inclination angle of the exponential moving average (EMA) running on a period of 34 bars. If the EMA inclination is defined as the direction of the hour hand on the dial from 12 to 2 hours, then an uptrend is considered to be present; from 2 to 4 hours, the market consolidates; from 4 to 6 hours, a d
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MASi Impulse System Histogram
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ERozen
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ERozen 2024.06.03 08:25 
 

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Dupin
14
Dupin 2020.06.12 17:17 
 

Excelente!

Tim Eubanks
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Tim Eubanks 2018.03.17 07:42 
 

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