Advanced Trend Builder is a trend indicator using the original calculation algorithm.

ATB can be used on any data and timeframe.

My recommendation use for calculation numbers 4 - 16 - 64 - 256 and so on ..., but this is only recommendation.

The middle of the trend wave is a special place where market behavior is different, when developed ATB was main idea to find the middle of the wave trend.

Input parameters:

Bars will be used for calculation - number of bars used for a trend line calculation.



