Advanced trend builder
- Indicators
- Valery Rode
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 7 April 2020
Advanced Trend Builder is a trend indicator using the original calculation algorithm.
ATB can be used on any data and timeframe.
My recommendation use for calculation numbers 4 - 16 - 64 - 256 and so on ..., but this is only recommendation.
The middle of the trend wave is a special place where market behavior is different, when developed ATB was main idea to find the middle of the wave trend.
Input parameters:
- Bars will be used for calculation - number of bars used for a trend line calculation.
