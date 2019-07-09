Market Scanner for Trading Opportunities

Constantly checking multiple pair &
charts during day and still missing trade opportunities ? Let Market
scanner do this job and you just focus on analysing opportunities and
making trading decisions. 


 Specially developed for need of 
intraday & scalping Traders .


Must have tools for active traders.


 Market scanner indicator  constantly
monitors all Pairs from your MT4 watchlist for 9 /20 /50 Moving
Average crosses in 1HR ,4HR & Daily Chart along with Closing
price of last candle and alerts you if trade opportunity is found.


It also provides you information about
early reversals and probable trend changes because Indicator take
into account last closing price of candle also and not only MA cross.


Example of Uses :


Dashboard: 


 At one glance you have complete
information for position of price   & moving averages with
respect to each other &  current trend in 1hr 4hr & Daily 




Alerts :

1) Price Closing Above/ Below  Moving
Averages :


    Price alert can be used for both
Entry in the market and exit for active trades.

   For Eg. :  Alert EURUSD PRICE CLOSED
ABOVE 20MA IN 4HR :


   Now this can be early advise to get
into the trade and open Long position on EURUSD, 


   Also  if you are holding SHORT trade
on EURUSD you can use this alert to close or reasses position. 


Price crossing and closing above moving
average is very effecient way to track market movement and is a early
sign of Price reversal ,

It can also be used as tool to find
strong continuation patterns which happens during Engulfing candles
on Moving Averages and fake breakouts. 




2) Moving Average Crosses :


    Scanner will alert you everytime
when any cross over occur in 9/20/50 MA's . 


    Same as Price alert , MA cross
alert can also be used for timing entry and Exit in market. 

    For Eg : Alert USDCAD 9MA CROSSING
UP 50MA IN 1HR

 With this alert you have probable LONG
Entry in USDCAD in 1hr  or if you are SHORT on pair suitable     
exit time .

The Sole purpose of this Indicator with
Dashboard is to advise active traders all changes happening in market
and making him more aware of pice movements at the as well as  saving
precious time which can be used in technical analysis & trading
decisions rather than scanning for opportunities.


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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
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Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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