Market Scanner for Trading Opportunities

Constantly checking multiple pair & charts during day and still missing trade opportunities ? Let Market scanner do this job and you just focus on analysing opportunities and making trading decisions. Specially developed for need of intraday & scalping Traders . Must have tools for active traders. Market scanner indicator constantly monitors all Pairs from your MT4 watchlist for 9 /20 /50 Moving Average crosses in 1HR ,4HR & Daily Chart along with Closing price of last candle and alerts you if trade opportunity is found. It also provides you information about early reversals and probable trend changes because Indicator take into account last closing price of candle also and not only MA cross. Example of Uses : Dashboard: At one glance you have complete information for position of price & moving averages with respect to each other & current trend in 1hr 4hr & Daily Alerts : 1) Price Closing Above/ Below Moving Averages : Price alert can be used for both Entry in the market and exit for active trades. For Eg. : Alert EURUSD PRICE CLOSED ABOVE 20MA IN 4HR : Now this can be early advise to get into the trade and open Long position on EURUSD, Also if you are holding SHORT trade on EURUSD you can use this alert to close or reasses position. Price crossing and closing above moving average is very effecient way to track market movement and is a early sign of Price reversal , It can also be used as tool to find strong continuation patterns which happens during Engulfing candles on Moving Averages and fake breakouts. 2) Moving Average Crosses : Scanner will alert you everytime when any cross over occur in 9/20/50 MA's . Same as Price alert , MA cross alert can also be used for timing entry and Exit in market. For Eg : Alert USDCAD 9MA CROSSING UP 50MA IN 1HR With this alert you have probable LONG Entry in USDCAD in 1hr or if you are SHORT on pair suitable exit time . The Sole purpose of this Indicator with Dashboard is to advise active traders all changes happening in market and making him more aware of pice movements at the as well as saving precious time which can be used in technical analysis & trading decisions rather than scanning for opportunities.