Scanner for Supertrend Indicator

Based on supertrend indicator ,





get alert based on trend change of very popular SUPERTREND indicator..





Supertrend indicator can be used for both trend change setups or inline trend confirmation can be seen as trend continuation. providing as better entries and exits. or you can use supertrend indicator also as dynamic support and resistance zone.





When applied to chart Dashboard will scan and show current position of price with respect to supertrend indicator , and you will be able to get general trend direction in multiple time frames.

meanwhile if there is trend change in any time frame as per your setting an alert will be generated , so that trader can benefit from early diversion of trend.





Works on any time frame ( from 1min to Monthly )

Get alerts on Mobile devices.















