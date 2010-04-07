TrendLine Semi EA Trade Manager

Managing Trades With Trendline EA :

Trendline EA  is a very good tool for using trend at your advantage &  can be used for managing both take profit & stop loss .

Can be used in all time frames and uses close price of Candle as stop loss therefore it will close the trade only if candle closes above or below trendline , this function saves traders from wicks and market noise .

Where as Take profit is by simple touch of trendline.


check link below for examples :


https://www.noemotionfx.com/trend-trading



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Expert Advisor to Automatically Trade Moving Averages price breakouts & retests .  ​ Complete trading solution with automated Entry , Take Profit , partial profit , Stoploss and also auto breakeven where SL is moved to Entry once tp1 / first target is reached , Moving averages are used to identify trends and confirm reversals ,  They are effective in all time frames . from 1 min scalping to 4hr or Daily charts swings ,  ​ With MA Trade Panel EA we can automatically buy / sell when price breaks
Scanner for Supertrend Indicator
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Indicators
Based on supertrend indicator  ,  get alert based on trend change of very popular SUPERTREND indicator..  Supertrend indicator can be used for both trend change setups or inline trend confirmation can be seen as trend continuation. providing as better entries and exits.  or you can use supertrend indicator also as dynamic support and resistance zone.  When applied to chart Dashboard will scan and show current position of price with respect to supertrend indicator , and you will be able to get
Trendline Trade Manger
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Utilities
Managing Trades With Trendline EA : Trendline EA  is a very good tool for using trend at your advantage &  can be used for managing both take profit & stop loss . ​ Can be used in all time frames and uses close price of Candle as stop loss therefore it will close the trade only if candle closes above or below trendline , this function saves traders from wicks and market noise . ​ Where as Take profit is by simple touch of trendline.  For More info click on link below :  https://www.noemotionfx
Moving Average Trade Manager Semi EA mt5
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Utilities
Managing Trades With Moving Average EA : Many Traders like using Moving Averages for trend confirmation , and timing Entry and Exits . ​ With Semi- Automatic Moving Average EA we provide effective way to manage open trades as per your Moving average strategy and uses MA as trailing stop loss.  ​ EA considers only closing price of candle therefore avoids stop outs caused by sudden  price fluctuations and helps to stay in trend longer.  ​ You can decide which MA to use and various settings of MA 
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