Trendline Trade Manger
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Managing Trades With Trendline EA :
Trendline EA is a very good tool for using trend at your advantage & can be used for managing both take profit & stop loss .
Can be used in all time frames and uses close price of Candle as stop loss therefore it will close the trade only if candle closes above or below trendline , this function saves traders from wicks and market noise .
Where as Take profit is by simple touch of trendline.
For More info click on link below :
https://www.noemotionfx.com/trend-trading
For how to correctly use EA and settings please refer to PDF downloadable file in above mentioned link.