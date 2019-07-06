Trendline Trade Manger

Managing Trades With Trendline EA :

Trendline EA  is a very good tool for using trend at your advantage &  can be used for managing both take profit & stop loss .

Can be used in all time frames and uses close price of Candle as stop loss therefore it will close the trade only if candle closes above or below trendline , this function saves traders from wicks and market noise .

Where as Take profit is by simple touch of trendline. 


For More info click on link below : 

https://www.noemotionfx.com/trend-trading


For how to correctly use EA and settings please refer to PDF downloadable file in above mentioned link. 

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Managing Trades With Moving Average EA : Many Traders like using Moving Averages for trend confirmation , and timing Entry and Exits . ​ With Semi- Automatic Moving Average EA we provide effective way to manage open trades as per your Moving average strategy and uses MA as trailing stop loss.  ​ EA considers only closing price of candle therefore avoids stop outs caused by sudden  price fluctuations and helps to stay in trend longer.  ​ You can decide which MA to use and various settings of MA 
Market Scanner for Trading Opportunities
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Indicators
Constantly checking multiple pair & charts during day and still missing trade opportunities ? Let Market scanner do this job and you just focus on analysing opportunities and making trading decisions. Specially developed for need of intraday & scalping Traders . Must have tools for active traders. Market scanner indicator constantly monitors all Pairs from your MT4 watchlist for 9 /20 /50 Moving Average crosses in 1HR ,4HR & Daily Chart along with Closing price of last candle and alerts you if
Trendline Scalper Robot
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Utilities
Trading  Robot which automates your scalping and take your profitability  and forex trading experience to the next level ,Computer cannot analyse market as humans do, at same time we cannot compete with them in terms of speed of execution, hft  & emotionlessness  .  ​In this scalp-trading robot we have integrated human analysis with quick algorithmic execution  to enter and exit trades at fraction of seconds Get More details at :  https://www.noemotionfx.com/tl-scalper-ea To test , use it in dem
Moving Average Auto Trading Panel
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Utilities
Expert Advisor to Automatically Trade Moving Averages price breakouts & retests .  ​ Complete trading solution with automated Entry , Take Profit , partial profit , Stoploss and also auto breakeven where SL is moved to Entry once tp1 / first target is reached , Moving averages are used to identify trends and confirm reversals ,  They are effective in all time frames . from 1 min scalping to 4hr or Daily charts swings ,  ​ With MA Trade Panel EA we can automatically buy / sell when price breaks
Scanner for Supertrend Indicator
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Indicators
Based on supertrend indicator  ,  get alert based on trend change of very popular SUPERTREND indicator..  Supertrend indicator can be used for both trend change setups or inline trend confirmation can be seen as trend continuation. providing as better entries and exits.  or you can use supertrend indicator also as dynamic support and resistance zone.  When applied to chart Dashboard will scan and show current position of price with respect to supertrend indicator , and you will be able to get
Moving Average Trade Manager Semi EA mt5
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Utilities
Managing Trades With Moving Average EA : Many Traders like using Moving Averages for trend confirmation , and timing Entry and Exits . ​ With Semi- Automatic Moving Average EA we provide effective way to manage open trades as per your Moving average strategy and uses MA as trailing stop loss.  ​ EA considers only closing price of candle therefore avoids stop outs caused by sudden  price fluctuations and helps to stay in trend longer.  ​ You can decide which MA to use and various settings of MA 
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