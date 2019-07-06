Trendline Trade Manger

Managing Trades With Trendline EA :

Trendline EA is a very good tool for using trend at your advantage & can be used for managing both take profit & stop loss .

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Can be used in all time frames and uses close price of Candle as stop loss therefore it will close the trade only if candle closes above or below trendline , this function saves traders from wicks and market noise .

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Where as Take profit is by simple touch of trendline.





For More info click on link below :

https://www.noemotionfx.com/trend-trading



