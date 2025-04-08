Macd Point Mt5

Macd Point, look for the turning points of the MACD to beat the market.





With this system we detect when we have to return the ball and detect that market turn to win the market game.





It is a system that uses the MACD to build around a scalping system.





The system has a stoplost of all its operations and a virtual trailing to beat the market.

This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only $ 100 .

You can download the demo and test it yourself.



Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs. Fully automatic. Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:



Sl: Stop loss in Pip. Magic Number: magic number of the EA. Autolot: Lot automatic. Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false. Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trade whit autolot in true.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.



------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------



I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

For any questions you can write me a message



Try the FREE demo now



