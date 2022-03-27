Fake out strategy

This expert advisor finds and operates the Fake out pattern, the search algorithm and its management can be adjusted from the Bot's configuration parameters. 

Features:

- Designed to operate with any type of asset.

- It is possible to set the time range in which the expert advisor will operate.

- Trailing stop managed internally by the algorithm.

- Partial position closing (partial profit taking), when the price has moved in favour of the position.

- Take profit automatically adjusted by the algorithm, Stop loss adjustable by configuration parameters.

- Volume of each trade adjustable by parameters.

- The user can configure the expert advisor to trade without taking into account the exponential average.

- The user can configure the expert advisor to trade without partially closing trades (avoids partial profit taking).



Configuration parameters:

volume: Volume set for each trade.

ratioSL: Ratio SL/TP, a value of 0.5 would place the Stop loss at half the calculated Take profit distance (e.g. Take profit: 100 points --> Stop loss: 50 points).

magicNumber: Magic number.

startHour: Time from which the expert advisor starts trading.

endHour: Time from which the expert advisor stops trading.

emaPeriod: Period of the EMA (exponential moving average) used in the algorithm.

useEma: true --> uses the EMA in the algorithm, false --> trades without taking the EMA into account.

useClosePartial: true --> closes half of the trade when the price moves in favour and executes the trailing stop, false --> trades only with Take profit and Stop loss without closing trades partially.


I do not think it is realistic to post screenshots of the performance of the expert advisor, as this would vary depending on the parameters, assets, etc... Instead I recommend that you try the expert advisor yourself and determine whether it works properly.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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This expert advisor finds divergences and opens a buy or sell position taking into account the input parameters set by the user. Positions are opened once the divergence is detected and the pullback signal is triggered. The condition for a divergence to occur, is that the price moves in a different direction to the MACD and RSI. The type of divergences and the frequency at which they are detected depends entirely on the inputs entered by the user.  Features Functional for any symbol or periodi
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anairo
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anairo 2022.08.28 08:44 
 

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