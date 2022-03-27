Fake out strategy
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 19 April 2022
- Activations: 5
This expert advisor finds and operates the Fake out pattern, the search algorithm and its management can be adjusted from the Bot's configuration parameters.
Features:
- Designed to operate with any type of asset.
- It is possible to set the time range in which the expert advisor will operate.
- Trailing stop managed internally by the algorithm.
- Partial position closing (partial profit taking), when the price has moved in favour of the position.
- Take profit automatically adjusted by the algorithm, Stop loss adjustable by configuration parameters.
- Volume of each trade adjustable by parameters.
- The user can configure the expert advisor to trade without taking into account the exponential average.
- The user can configure the expert advisor to trade without partially closing trades (avoids partial profit taking).
Configuration parameters:
volume: Volume set for each trade.
ratioSL: Ratio SL/TP, a value of 0.5 would place the Stop loss at half the calculated Take profit distance (e.g. Take profit: 100 points --> Stop loss: 50 points).
magicNumber: Magic number.
startHour: Time from which the expert advisor starts trading.
endHour: Time from which the expert advisor stops trading.
emaPeriod: Period of the EMA (exponential moving average) used in the algorithm.
useEma: true --> uses the EMA in the algorithm, false --> trades without taking the EMA into account.
useClosePartial: true --> closes half of the trade when the price moves in favour and executes the trailing stop, false --> trades only with Take profit and Stop loss without closing trades partially.
I do not think it is realistic to post screenshots of the performance of the expert advisor, as this would vary depending on the parameters, assets, etc... Instead I recommend that you try the expert advisor yourself and determine whether it works properly.
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