Fake out strategy

This expert advisor finds and operates the Fake out pattern, the search algorithm and its management can be adjusted from the Bot's configuration parameters.





Features:

- Designed to operate with any type of asset.





- It is possible to set the time range in which the expert advisor will operate.





- Trailing stop managed internally by the algorithm.





- Partial position closing (partial profit taking), when the price has moved in favour of the position.





- Take profit automatically adjusted by the algorithm, Stop loss adjustable by configuration parameters.





- Volume of each trade adjustable by parameters.





- The user can configure the expert advisor to trade without taking into account the exponential average.





- The user can configure the expert advisor to trade without partially closing trades (avoids partial profit taking).













Configuration parameters:





volume: Volume set for each trade.





ratioSL: Ratio SL/TP, a value of 0.5 would place the Stop loss at half the calculated Take profit distance (e.g. Take profit: 100 points --> Stop loss: 50 points).





magicNumber: Magic number.





startHour: Time from which the expert advisor starts trading.





endHour: Time from which the expert advisor stops trading.





emaPeriod: Period of the EMA (exponential moving average) used in the algorithm.





useEma: true --> uses the EMA in the algorithm, false --> trades without taking the EMA into account.





useClosePartial: true --> closes half of the trade when the price moves in favour and executes the trailing stop, false --> trades only with Take profit and Stop loss without closing trades partially.



I do not think it is realistic to post screenshots of the performance of the expert advisor, as this would vary depending on the parameters, assets, etc... Instead I recommend that you try the expert advisor yourself and determine whether it works properly.



