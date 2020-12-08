Trade Risk Management

5

This is a calculator that allows you to manage your trade risk in every trade. Decide in advance the risk you want to assume using Stop Loss or Take Profit; account percentage or specific amount of your currency. 
You can also use this tool to can test faster your manual strategies, because Trade Risk Management can be perfectly used on backtesting   
For new traders, this may become your favorite tool; allowing you to easily control the risk of your trades, and train your skills trading on Backtesting.
For experienced traders, this is one amazing tool you would like in your arsenal to can manage your risk. Simple to Use and ready to Backtest.

How does it work?

The Trade Risk Manager gives you 3 options to select the Risk (percentage of the account you want to risk “Acc %”; the amount of money (in your currency) or the lots you want to risk).
Then it shows you the result calculation on the easy to use Dashboard. You can directly trade or set up the order to be ready to trade at any moment using your specific Stop Loss or Take Profit. 

Unique features

  • Works on any account type and broker.

  • Works with all times frames and currencies

  • Can be used on the Backtesting  You can use it to train or to test new manual trading ideas

  • Backtesting turbo, which means it can run really fast during backtesting if selected. To can speed the market movements 

  • Virtual SL / TP (to hide SL / TP) from the broker to avoid fake touch or public TP / SL

  • Shows SL / TP, if selected it will appear your SL and TP updated with the calculated risk

Recommendations: 

  1.  When backtesting, use speed under 32 (highest backtesting MT4 speed), to can properly use buttons and other functions of the Trade Risk Management 

  2.  When you use "Turbo" on backtesting, the calculator will be shown but in order to increase the speed, all his buttons/functions will be disabled until "Turbo" has been un-selected.

  3. Set your default entries on the EA to can switch faster between your desired values

How to Use it ( Real Time Trading)

Step 1.- Attach Trade Risk Management and select the default settings that works better for you.

.- Decide the risk calculation

.- Trade instantly or set up the new posible trade to can manually modify the TP / SL levels 

How to Use it: ( Backtesting Trading)

Step 1.- Open Backtesting on Visual Mode and select Trade Risk Management.

.- Decide the risk calculation

.- Trade instantly or set up the new posible trade to can manually modify the TP / SL levels 

Step 2.- Use the Terminal to can manage trades individually:

.- Drag the lines of Take Profit and Stop Loss to modify them

Bonus Step.- At any moment, you can select "Turbo" to increase the speed of the backtesting


- Working Tabs:

Positions tab - Work with positions:

  • Trade Risk Manager: Opening / Closing BUY and SELL

  • Set Up (points) Stop Loss / Take Profit (Prepare your trade)

  • Management Risk: Stop Loss/ Take Profit %, Account Currency or Lot

  • Close the trade by clicking ”x”

  • Position management / SL / TP from the terminal chart

  • Autolot / Dynamic lot as a percentage of the balance or the set stop loss

  • Enabling / Disabling Real / Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Backtesting turbo (only on backtesting)

-  Input Parameters:

(Everything except Magic Number can be modified in the dashboard / panel)

  • Magic Number: The Magic Number used for the trades, associated with the EA.
  • Default Lot Size: The default Lot Size when you switch to "Lot Size". 
  • Default Stop Loss (Points): The default Stop Loss when you select "Set up", on the orders Terminal. 
  • Default Take Profit (Points): The default Take Profit when you select "Set up", on the orders Terminal. 
  • Default Percentage: The default Percentage when you switch to percentage. Percentage is the x% of your Account Balance.
  • Default Money: The default Currency Value when you switch to your Currency. 
  • Comment Orders : The default comment when the order is opened.
  • Hide S/L & T/P  : To hide S/L & T/P, so the Broker doesn't close your trades but the EA himself, will close your trades using the visual lines shown in the chart.
  • Show S/L & T/P   : To can check the trade risk calculation for each order S/L and T/P

Reviews 10
Yuki Yamagishi
562
Yuki Yamagishi 2023.04.23 01:15 
 

Good!!

Richard Caughell
1577
Richard Caughell 2022.08.03 18:03 
 

When a trader begins there journey, this tool must be part of there development. Sets the guide stones for developing a sound trading style. It tells you.

alphafirst
37
alphafirst 2022.07.14 23:37 
 

THIS EA IS GREAT FOR TRADE MANAGEMENT AND AND RISK MANAGEMENT . THANK YOU FOR GOOD SERVICE AND FAST RESPONSE

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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
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Supreme Commander
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
4.13 (8)
Indicators
The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
Ultimate Supply Demand MT5
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
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Indicators
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
Tick Chart Window
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
Indicators
Do you need precision? Tick charts show each change in the ask or bid; The chart updates whenever either price changes. Study the markets more deeply, with surgical precision. Tick Chart Window saves all the received ticks and shows them into a seperate window. Get the best entry price in the Market.               trade with precision trade good  Spread Register In the comment section you will see the highest spread, the lowest spread and the average spread since the indicator was loaded.
FREE
Harmonic Papallons
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
3.33 (3)
Indicators
Automatically scans the chart to find Harmonic Patterns, and give you the chance to enter early in good operations. Also if selected, it will alert you in advance when future patterns appears, showing you a projection of a posible future pattern. The main goal  for this algorithm is to determine with high precision the moment when a trend ends and a new one begins. Giving  you the best price within a reversal.   We have added the "Golden Trade", we define it as the perfect order: For those orde
Marker Bands
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator consists in two different algorithms, in order to profit all fast movements created during noises of the market. First of all, it plots normalized trend bands to can filter the possible trades. The normalized trend bands are calcualted using an exclusive mathematical algorithm to has both the correct trend and the fast adaptability to the change of trends. With those bands you can know when you are inside the trend, or when you are outside. The second alhorithm uses a private fo
Make Your Own TimeFrame
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
Indicators
Would you like to set up the best time that fits your trading style? This indicator gives you this solution with ease. 1 minute, 2, 3, 10 or whatever you want, now you can have them all with a simple external window indicator. 5 seconds, 10, 30 or whatever seconds you want, now you can have those charts. You can visualize different timeframes when Backtesting strategies. The trading system is suitable for experienced traders and beginners. The charts can be used for manual trading (short-term or
Velas RENKO
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
Indicators
Immediately plots renko bars in an external/indicator window.  One of the distinctive advantages Renko charts offer is the fact that they are not time dependent. Therefore, the new Renko blocks are only traced when the price moves higher or lower by the specified number of points.  For example, a 10 pip (100 points) Renko chart would plot the blocks when price moves 10 pips higher in an uptrend or 10 pips lower in a downtrend. Renko charts removes "noises" from the Market and i t helps to identi
Ultimate Supply Demand
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (3)
Indicators
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
Marker Bands Pro MT5
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
Indicators
This indicator is created by using an exclusive algorithm to indicate you Buy or Sell in an accurate way all the possibles reversals within a normalized trending bands. The main goal for this algorithm is to achieve fast profitable movements and aggressive retracement. Thanks to the normalized bands, using the noises of the market. We have added the "Golden Trade", we define it as the perfect order:   For those orders that had the perfect entry price. They were always in profit, or the final pr
Harmonic Papallons Pro MT5
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
Indicators
Automatically scans the chart to find Harmonic Patterns, and give you the chance to enter early in good operations. Also if selected, it will alert you in advance when future patterns appears, showing you a projection of a posible future pattern. The main goal  for this algorithm is to determine with high precision the moment when a trend ends and a new one begins. Giving  you the best price within a reversal.   We have added the "Golden Trade", we define it as the perfect order:   For those ord
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rainetrader
19
rainetrader 2024.03.06 14:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yuki Yamagishi
562
Yuki Yamagishi 2023.04.23 01:15 
 

Good!!

Richard Caughell
1577
Richard Caughell 2022.08.03 18:03 
 

When a trader begins there journey, this tool must be part of there development. Sets the guide stones for developing a sound trading style. It tells you.

alphafirst
37
alphafirst 2022.07.14 23:37 
 

THIS EA IS GREAT FOR TRADE MANAGEMENT AND AND RISK MANAGEMENT . THANK YOU FOR GOOD SERVICE AND FAST RESPONSE

aseda.k
60
aseda.k 2022.02.19 15:20 
 

Works perfectly.

Ben Blackburn
38
Ben Blackburn 2022.01.18 21:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

zeem411
19
zeem411 2021.12.13 20:47 
 

Best tool i found in the market. The other tools I found expansive with fewer features. Ramon, the developer, helped me to fix my MT4. Moreover, Ramon answers all my questions in a timely manner with screenshots. Thank you Ramon for the great tool.

Prabuddha Peramune Arachchilage
132
Prabuddha Peramune Arachchilage 2021.10.06 10:36 
 

One of the best tools. Really cheap when comparing with other same category tools. This is a tool I searched a lot. Thanks for the creator @Ramon

Ramon Sobrevals Arce
12862
Reply from developer Ramon Sobrevals Arce 2021.10.07 12:15
Thank you so much for your feedback. It really helps us a lot to keep our hard work.
Feel free to share with us anything else, or future updates you would like in our tool.
ball6847
49
ball6847 2021.06.29 05:59 
 

The Best cost-effective Trade Manager on MT4. Very flexible risk management.

threepe
63
threepe 2021.02.08 11:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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