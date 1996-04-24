Harmonic Papallons Pro MT5

Automatically scans the chart to find Harmonic Patterns, and give you the chance to enter early in good operations. Also if selected, it will alert you in advance when future patterns appears, showing you a projection of a posible future pattern.

The main goal for this algorithm is to determine with high precision the moment when a trend ends and a new one begins. Giving you the best price within a reversal. 

We have added the "Golden Trade", we define it as the perfect order: For those orders that had the perfect entry price. They were always in profit, or the final profits are much much higher than the possible losses. Through the settings you can select different parameter (proportions) of golden trade production (more information).

- The trading system is suitable for experienced traders and beginners.

- The signals can be used for manual trading (short-term or long-term trading), scalping or binaries.                                                            

Unique features:

  • Ready to be used in Expert Advisors

  • 7 included patterns (Butterfly,Gartley,Crab,Bat,Cypher,Shark,Star) + customer pattern  

  • Simple format settings

  • It has arrows that point the best moment to buy/sell

  • Optimized, high speed: it can be backtested really fast

  • It shows future patrons before created

  • It points when the price will reach the point to make the reversal

  • Ready to be used in many Time Frames and Pairs

  • Sound Alerts if desired

  • No repaintings

  • It includes a Dashboard 

Recommendations: 

  1.  Do not operate against a strong trend 

  2.  Once you have your operations, we recommend to use some type of trailing.

  3. Settings: Set up between a 10-15% of tolerance. Increase it if you want to have more patterns.

How to Use it:

Step 1.- Attach the indicator and select the settings that works better for you: 

.- Select the patron to be shown by clicking true/false

.- Select the level of tolerance (recommended 10-15%) level of precision to miscalculation

Step 2.- Wait for a signal:

.-Wait for a colored confirmed Pattern and decide to trade.

.-Wait for Posible Pattern (not colored); Get ready to trade if the price reach the point; Use it to confirm your trend.


Input Parameters:

  • Maximum Number of Bars to Calculate: Maximum Bars to look for Harmonic Patterns. 0 means the whole chart. We recommend lower values for faster backtesting.
  • Hide all Patterns : Show or hide the patterns and only show the arrows.  
  • Visuals From Older Patterns : To visualize in the chart the older patterns.
  • Hide Patterns When Overlap : To hide the patterns when they overlap between them for more clear charts.  
  • Show Fibonacci Projection : When the pattern appear, the possible Fibonacci Projection will be displayed to set TP or SL levels.  
  • Zig Zag Settings : Zig Zag inputs used for the calculation of the Patterns  
  • Pattern Proportions Tolerance : Tolerance percentage (or error accepted) for the ratios normally used for the harmonic patterns.   
  • Custom Pattern : Relation of the Price Retracement to define one custom Pattern  
  • Show Possible Future Patterns : To show the possible future patterns. Bigger the percentage, sooner it will show a possible pattern.  
  • Show DashBoard: Show or hide the Dashboard.
  • Fibo Take Profit Target: Fibonnacci level to define the possible Take Profit (for the Dashboard simulation)
  • Fibo Stop Loss Target: Fibonnacci level to define the possible Stop Loss (for the Dashboard simulation)
  • Golden Proportion: Minimum relation between and “profit” and “loss” to be considered one Golden Trade.


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Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep is a smart liquidity analysis tool designed to identify Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL), Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL), liquidity sweeps, and potential reversal setups. The indicator detects important swing highs and lows, combines nearby liquidity levels, and waits for price rejection and confirmation after a liquidity grab. It also supports Order Block (OB), Fair Value Gap (FVG), and Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) confluence to help filter potential setups. Entry signals, Stop
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (11)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
South African Sniper Indicator
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
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Supreme Commander
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
4.13 (8)
Indicators
The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
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5 (4)
Indicators
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
Tick Chart Window
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
Indicators
Do you need precision? Tick charts show each change in the ask or bid; The chart updates whenever either price changes. Study the markets more deeply, with surgical precision. Tick Chart Window saves all the received ticks and shows them into a seperate window. Get the best entry price in the Market.               trade with precision trade good  Spread Register In the comment section you will see the highest spread, the lowest spread and the average spread since the indicator was loaded.
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3.33 (3)
Indicators
Automatically scans the chart to find Harmonic Patterns, and give you the chance to enter early in good operations. Also if selected, it will alert you in advance when future patterns appears, showing you a projection of a posible future pattern. The main goal  for this algorithm is to determine with high precision the moment when a trend ends and a new one begins. Giving  you the best price within a reversal.   We have added the "Golden Trade", we define it as the perfect order: For those orde
Marker Bands
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator consists in two different algorithms, in order to profit all fast movements created during noises of the market. First of all, it plots normalized trend bands to can filter the possible trades. The normalized trend bands are calcualted using an exclusive mathematical algorithm to has both the correct trend and the fast adaptability to the change of trends. With those bands you can know when you are inside the trend, or when you are outside. The second alhorithm uses a private fo
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Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (7)
Utilities
This is a calculator that allows you to manage your trade risk in every trade. Decide in advance the risk you want to assume using Stop Loss or Take Profit; account percentage or specific amount of your currency.  You can also use this tool to can test faster your manual strategies, because Trade Risk Management can be perfectly used on backtesting    For new traders, this may become your favorite tool; allowing you to easily control the risk of your trades, and train your skills trading on Bac
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Ramon Sobrevals Arce
Indicators
Would you like to set up the best time that fits your trading style? This indicator gives you this solution with ease. 1 minute, 2, 3, 10 or whatever you want, now you can have them all with a simple external window indicator. 5 seconds, 10, 30 or whatever seconds you want, now you can have those charts. You can visualize different timeframes when Backtesting strategies. The trading system is suitable for experienced traders and beginners. The charts can be used for manual trading (short-term or
Velas RENKO
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
Indicators
Immediately plots renko bars in an external/indicator window.  One of the distinctive advantages Renko charts offer is the fact that they are not time dependent. Therefore, the new Renko blocks are only traced when the price moves higher or lower by the specified number of points.  For example, a 10 pip (100 points) Renko chart would plot the blocks when price moves 10 pips higher in an uptrend or 10 pips lower in a downtrend. Renko charts removes "noises" from the Market and i t helps to identi
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Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (3)
Indicators
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
Marker Bands Pro MT5
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
Indicators
This indicator is created by using an exclusive algorithm to indicate you Buy or Sell in an accurate way all the possibles reversals within a normalized trending bands. The main goal for this algorithm is to achieve fast profitable movements and aggressive retracement. Thanks to the normalized bands, using the noises of the market. We have added the "Golden Trade", we define it as the perfect order:   For those orders that had the perfect entry price. They were always in profit, or the final pr
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