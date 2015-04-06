ADX Smart

Expert Advisor based on the ADX indicator.

For PRO. ECN accounts,but also suitable for ECN.There is a martingale.

The EA opens trades with WPR and ATR filters.



ind_name="=======ADX=======";

Sdelok =4; / / number of transactions

Magic =2021; / / Magic

Lots =0.1 / / Lot

MaximumRisk =5 //The Risk

DeltaCur =1000; / / Take Profit

StopLoss =0; //Stop loss


period = 26; //ADX period

lineUpUp = 30; / /upper border of the corridor

lineUp = 25; / / lower border of the corridor

lineDn = 15; / / Intersection of ADX and (DI+ / / DI-)

opentype1 = true; / / Opening by type 1

opentype2 = true; / / Opening by type 2


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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