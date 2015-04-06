ADX Smart
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Expert Advisor based on the ADX indicator.
For PRO. ECN accounts,but also suitable for ECN.There is a martingale.
The EA opens trades with WPR and ATR filters.
ind_name="=======ADX=======";
Sdelok =4; / / number of transactions
Magic =2021; / / Magic
Lots =0.1 / / Lot
MaximumRisk =5 //The Risk
DeltaCur =1000; / / Take Profit
StopLoss =0; //Stop loss
period = 26; //ADX period
lineUpUp = 30; / /upper border of the corridor
lineUp = 25; / / lower border of the corridor
lineDn = 15; / / Intersection of ADX and (DI+ / / DI-)
opentype1 = true; / / Opening by type 1
opentype2 = true; / / Opening by type 2