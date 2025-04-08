The Last Jupiter Storm MT5

The Last Jupite Storm is a scalping system with a protection system around the storm.

This system is circular like a storm, it is based on thinking that the price always returns to the eye of the storm.

The system first detects the eye of the storm,

Second, when the price is located in the external zone, in its event horizon, if it cannot get out of this point, the system starts.

Thirdly, if the storm grows and moves when there is a displacement of the eye of the storm and therefore its event, the orders follow this displacement.

Although this system is not multi-lot, it is multi-order, that is, it can have more than one order open at the same time, following the movement of the storm.


This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only $ 1000.

You can download the demo and test it yourself. 



Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. 

Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:


Magic Number:  magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart.

AutolotLot automatic.

Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false.

Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trde whit autolot in true.

TrailingStop:  Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.


Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.  


------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now


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