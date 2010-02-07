Eurovision

EuroVision — Multi-Strategy EURUSD H1 Trading System


One pair. Ten strategies. One clean trade plan.

EuroVision is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built specifically for the EURUSD H1 chart. Instead of relying on a single "magic" setup, it runs a diversified basket of independent strategies at once — each one looking at price action, momentum, volatility and mean-reversion from a different angle. When conditions align, EuroVision opens, manages and closes positions for you, 24 hours a day.


Why traders choose EuroVision
- Multi-strategy diversification — ten uncorrelated EURUSD strategies trade side-by-side, so no single losing setup dominates your results.
- Prop-firm friendly — built-in daily loss, equity drawdown and profit targets help keep your account inside common prop-firm risk rules.
- News-aware trading — uses the native MetaTrader 5 economic calendar to pause around high-impact events, reducing spike risk without relying on external websites.
- Three money-management modes — fixed lot, percent of balance, or percent of equity. Pick the style that matches your risk plan.
- Clean dashboard — a blue/white on-chart panel shows live status, open trades, equity high-water mark, current drawdown and session profit.

No grid, no martingale — every trade has its own stop and take-profit; positions are managed independently.


What kind of strategies does EuroVision use?

EuroVision combines four broad approaches to capture different market phases:
- Trend-following breakout — enters when price confirms a directional move out of a consolidation zone.
- Momentum continuation — rides short-term thrusts measured through price action and oscillator alignment.
- Mean-reversion — takes high-probability pullbacks when price stretches too far from its recent average.

- Volatility expansion — steps in when ranges compress and a larger move becomes likely.


Each signal is filtered by session timing and the built-in news calendar, so EuroVision trades when the odds are stacked in its favour — and sits on its hands when they are not.


Recommended setup
- Symbol: EURUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Account type: Hedging MT5 account
- Minimum leverage: 1:30 (1:100+ recommended)

- Attach to one EURUSD H1 chart only


Input parameters
- Money Management Mode — choose Fixed Lot, Percent of Balance, or Percent of Equity.
- Fixed Lot Size — lot size used when Fixed Lot mode is selected.
- Risk Percent per Trade — percentage of balance/equity allocated to each new position when a percentage mode is selected.
- Minimum Lot Size — floor for calculated lots; prevents tiny positions on small accounts.
- Magic Number — unique identifier so EuroVision does not interfere with other EAs.
- Order Comment — custom comment attached to each trade.
- Max Spread (points) — EuroVision will not open new trades above this spread.
- Use News Filter — enable/disable the native MT5 economic calendar filter.
- News Look-Ahead Hours — how many hours before a high-impact event to stop opening new trades.
- News Look-Behind Hours — how many hours after a high-impact event to stay flat.
- Use Prop Firm Security — master switch for daily loss/profit and drawdown guards.
- Max Daily Loss (%) — daily loss limit as a percentage of starting equity for the day.
- Max Daily Profit (%) — daily profit target; new entries pause once reached.
- Max Equity Drawdown (%) — hard stop: all positions close and trading pauses if drawdown exceeds this level.

- Daily Reset Hour — server hour when daily high-water mark and counters reset.


Important notes
- Backtest results are not a guarantee of future performance. Always run your own tests on a demo account first.
- The Prop Firm Security module operates in live trading only and is not active during backtests.

- Use a reputable broker with tight EURUSD spreads and reliable H1 data for best results.


Ready to let EuroVision watch the charts for you?
Add it to your MT5 terminal, attach it to EURUSD H1, set your risk, and let the multi-strategy engine do the work.
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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