EuroVision — Multi-Strategy EURUSD H1 Trading System





One pair. Ten strategies. One clean trade plan.

EuroVision is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built specifically for the EURUSD H1 chart. Instead of relying on a single "magic" setup, it runs a diversified basket of independent strategies at once — each one looking at price action, momentum, volatility and mean-reversion from a different angle. When conditions align, EuroVision opens, manages and closes positions for you, 24 hours a day.



Why traders choose EuroVision

- Multi-strategy diversification — ten uncorrelated EURUSD strategies trade side-by-side, so no single losing setup dominates your results.

- Prop-firm friendly — built-in daily loss, equity drawdown and profit targets help keep your account inside common prop-firm risk rules.

- News-aware trading — uses the native MetaTrader 5 economic calendar to pause around high-impact events, reducing spike risk without relying on external websites.

- Three money-management modes — fixed lot, percent of balance, or percent of equity. Pick the style that matches your risk plan.

- Clean dashboard — a blue/white on-chart panel shows live status, open trades, equity high-water mark, current drawdown and session profit.



No grid, no martingale — every trade has its own stop and take-profit; positions are managed independently.



What kind of strategies does EuroVision use?

EuroVision combines four broad approaches to capture different market phases:

- Trend-following breakout — enters when price confirms a directional move out of a consolidation zone.

- Momentum continuation — rides short-term thrusts measured through price action and oscillator alignment.

- Mean-reversion — takes high-probability pullbacks when price stretches too far from its recent average.

- Volatility expansion — steps in when ranges compress and a larger move becomes likely.



Each signal is filtered by session timing and the built-in news calendar, so EuroVision trades when the odds are stacked in its favour — and sits on its hands when they are not.



Recommended setup

- Symbol: EURUSD

- Timeframe: H1

- Account type: Hedging MT5 account

- Minimum leverage: 1:30 (1:100+ recommended)

- Attach to one EURUSD H1 chart only



Input parameters

- Money Management Mode — choose Fixed Lot, Percent of Balance, or Percent of Equity.

- Fixed Lot Size — lot size used when Fixed Lot mode is selected.

- Risk Percent per Trade — percentage of balance/equity allocated to each new position when a percentage mode is selected.

- Minimum Lot Size — floor for calculated lots; prevents tiny positions on small accounts.

- Magic Number — unique identifier so EuroVision does not interfere with other EAs.

- Order Comment — custom comment attached to each trade.

- Max Spread (points) — EuroVision will not open new trades above this spread.

- Use News Filter — enable/disable the native MT5 economic calendar filter.

- News Look-Ahead Hours — how many hours before a high-impact event to stop opening new trades.

- News Look-Behind Hours — how many hours after a high-impact event to stay flat.

- Use Prop Firm Security — master switch for daily loss/profit and drawdown guards.

- Max Daily Loss (%) — daily loss limit as a percentage of starting equity for the day.

- Max Daily Profit (%) — daily profit target; new entries pause once reached.

- Max Equity Drawdown (%) — hard stop: all positions close and trading pauses if drawdown exceeds this level.

- Daily Reset Hour — server hour when daily high-water mark and counters reset.



Important notes

- Backtest results are not a guarantee of future performance. Always run your own tests on a demo account first.

- The Prop Firm Security module operates in live trading only and is not active during backtests.

- Use a reputable broker with tight EURUSD spreads and reliable H1 data for best results.



Ready to let EuroVision watch the charts for you?

Add it to your MT5 terminal, attach it to EURUSD H1, set your risk, and let the multi-strategy engine do the work.