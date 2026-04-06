Mean Reversion for RSI SP500

Made for Educational purposes. Check the YouTube video for full details. 

This is a simple RSI mean reversal strategy using the RSI 2 made popular by Larry Connors. 

It's been updated using some machine learning. 

How to use:

Add to daily SP500 chart.

IMPORTANT.

Change name of subchart to the name of SP500 your broker uses. 


What this strategy does

It buys when price drops hard, but only if interest (volume) is picking up — then sells after a strong bounce.

Entry (when it buys)

1. RSI(2) < 10

  • Price has fallen sharply in the last couple of days

👉 Meaning:

  • It’s very oversold
  • A bounce is likely soon

2. Average Volume is rising

  • More people are trading it than before

👉 Meaning:

  • The move actually matters
  • There’s energy in the market, not just random drifting

Combined:

“Buy sharp dips that happen with increasing activity.”

Exit (when it sells)

RSI(2) > 95

  • Price has bounced a lot and is now very stretched upwards

👉 Meaning:

  • The rebound is likely done
Simple step-by-step
  1. Price drops fast → RSI goes very low
  2. Volume is increasing → people are active
  3. You buy
  4. Price bounces
  5. RSI gets very high
  6. You sell
One-line summary

Buy panic dips with rising activity, sell when the bounce gets extreme.

Important note (worth knowing)

This system:

  • Does NOT check trend
  • So it will also buy in falling markets

👉 That can work sometimes, but also increases risk compared to systems that only buy in uptrends.

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SomaOil
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5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
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Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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