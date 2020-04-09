Candlestick Patterns Alerter MT5

Don’t you think you can get Candlestick Patterns alerts wherever you are?

This utility will send you a detailed notification on your mobile and alert on MT5 Terminal as soon as a Candlestick Pattern you want to see appears on chart. The notification contains the symbol, the Candlestick Pattern and the timeframe on which the pattern formed.

You will need to link Metatrader 5 Mobile with your Windows Terminal. Here's how here .

List of Candlestick Patterns that can be detected:

  • Three White Soldiers
  • Three Black Crows
  • Bullish Three Line Strike
  • Bearish Three Line Strike
  • Three Inside Up
  • Three Inside Down
  • Three Outside Up
  • Three Outside Down
  • Morning Star
  • Evening Star
  • Bullish AbandonedBaby
  • Bearish Abandoned Baby
  • Bullish Harami
  • Bearish Harami
  • Bullish Engulfing
  • Bearish Engulfing
  • Hammer
  • Shooting Star
  • Inverted Hammer
  • Hanging Man
  • Dragonfly Doji
  • Gravestone Doji
  • Morning Doji Star
  • Evening Doji Star
  • Piercing Line
  • Dark Clover
  • Bearish Kicker
  • Bullish Kicker
  • Long Lower Shadow (Long Wick on the lower side)
  • Long Upper Shadow  (Long Wick on the upper side)

Input Parameters

As you launch the utility, you'll have to set some input parameters:

  • EnableMobileNotifications: Enable Mobile Notifications (Alerts on MT5 Terminal are activated by default)
  • ScannedTimeframe: This is the timeframe on which you want the pattern to be looked on. (Setting to current will make the utility to look the pattern on the current timeframe so if you change timeframe it will start looking on the new. Better specify)
  • ThreeWhiteSoldiers: Enable Alerts for Three White Soldiers Pattern.
  • ThreeBlackCrows: Enable Alerts for Three Black Crows Pattern.
  • ThreeLineStrikeBull: Enable Alerts for Bullish Three Line Strike pattern.
  • ThreeLineStrikeBear: Enable Alerts for Bearish Three Line Strike pattern.
  • ThreeInsideUp: Enable Alerts for Three Inside Up pattern.
  • ThreeInsideDown: Enable Alerts for Three Inside Down pattern.
  • ThreeOutsideUp: Enable Alerts for Three Outside Up pattern.
  • ThreeOutsideDown: Enable Alerts for Three Outside Down pattern.
  • MorningStar: Enable Alerts for Morning Star pattern.
  • EveningStar: Enable Alerts for Evening Star pattern.
  • BullishAbandonedBaby: Enable Alerts for Bullish Abandoned Baby pattern.
  • BearishAbandonedBaby: Enable Alerts for Bearish Abandoned Baby pattern
  • BullishHarami: Enable Alerts for Bullish Harami pattern.
  • BearishHarami: Enable Alerts for Bearish Harami pattern.
  • BullishEngulfing: Enable Alerts for Bullish Engulfing pattern.
  • BearishEngulfing: Enable Alerts for Bearish Engulfing pattern.
  • Hammer: Enable Alerts for Hammer pattern
  • ShootingStar: Enable Alerts for Shooting Star pattern.
  • InvertedHammer: Enable Alerts for Inverted Hammer pattern.
  • HangingMan: Enable Alerts for Hanging Man Pattern.
  • DragonflyDoji: Enable Alerts for Dragonfly Doji pattern.
  • GravestoneDoji: Enable Alerts for Gravestone Doji pattern.
  • MorningDojiStar: Enable Alerts for Morning Doji Star pattern.
  • EveningDojiStar: Enable Alerts for Evening Doji Star pattern.
  • PiercingLine: Enable Alerts for Piercing Line pattern.
  • DarkClover: Enable Alerts for Dark Clover pattern.
  • BearishKicker: Enable Alerts for Bearish Kicker pattern.
  • BullishKicker: Enable Alerts for Bullish Kicker pattern.
  • LongLowerShadow: Enable Alerts for Long Lower Shadow Candle pattern.
  • LongUpperShadow: Enable Alerts for Long Upper Shadow Candle pattern.











































