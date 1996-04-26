In Out Trend is a trend indicator for working in the Forex market. A feature of the indicator is that it confidently follows the trend, without changing the signal if the price slightly pierces the trend line. The indicator is not redrawn.





In Out Trend - the indicator gives entry signals at the most logical prices after the price pierces the trend line. The indicator works on the basis of mathematical calculations on the price chart. It is one of the most common and useful indicators for finding trend reversal points.





Parameters

Length - Period.

Historical - The number of bars to calculate.





Successful trading with In Out Trend!