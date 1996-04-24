Inno Trend
- Indicators
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Ivan SimonikaList of the best products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/dragonivan/seller
e-mail: dragon.ivan.sym@gmail.com
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
The Inno Trend indicator tracks the market trend with reasonable reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The Inno Trend indicator simplifies the decision-making process by recognizing reversals using a built-in algorithm, and then confirming signals at support / resistance levels, implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. It can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading.