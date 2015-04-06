Dollars ea

Hello,





My name is Callan May i am a forex teacher from learn to trade with cal,





over the past year i have made an expert advisor that is affordable and works extremely well,WILL IT MAKE YOU A MILLIONARE Over night... no but itll make consistant profits month in month out year in year out follow the settings.

it works on the usdchf and eurusd pairs only and the 1hour tf only the settings will change every 1000 dollars profit witch you will do manually, only the volume will change by 0.01 every 1000 profit made run on stratergy tester most precise method runs great. this robot is a momentum trading bot when it buys and the sl is hit the momentum is down and executes an automatic sell witch covers the loss.





it is important to remember that your laptop or computer screen is on at all times even using vps otherwise ea robots wont execute a reverse momementom trade !!





update: i will be updating so the settings adjust automatically every 1000 profit soon.





to start with 250-1000 the settings will be on screen shots!





Kind Regards

Callan May



