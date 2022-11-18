Sell and Buy Points On Chart
- Utilities
-
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim AlbakerHi everyone..
I am Fawaz ( arctic) from IQ , starts trading in forex since 2018(studying the markets & strategies ) , on 2020 i start my demo , i was at other trading community , and because i am iraqi so i was prohibited and all my accounts was canceled ...
- Version: 100.1
This EA helps traders in the following benefits :
- show the entry point for sell or buy orders that you makes.
-show the TP & SL levels on chart
- control the lot size
- control the TP & SL level in points
- works on all chart period
- rising algo trading rank in your signal
- closing all deals in one click
- closing only profitable deals
- closing only losable traders
enjoy