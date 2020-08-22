Strx Anti Martingala Grid

5

Public Signals using this EA:

The EA waits for the first executed order available and then opens a grid of pending stop-type orders in the same direction of the first one

The first order that we usually call the master trade can be opened manually, on specified day and or via any other EA, indipendent from this one

🔥 There is a dedicated Telegram Group with use cases and best settings, feel free to join and ask for a functional copy in demo accounts before buying

Main benefits:

  • Know your maximum risk in currency terms without having to do difficult calculations in points, pips, margin, etc...
  • Let profits run without continuously watching for charts
  • Improve profits of other good EAs which have to open only the first trade 

Settings:

  • A1) Max Loss in deposit currency controls how much you can afford to lose for the master trade and the orders opened by the EA in deposit currency terms.
    No difficult calculations, no pips, no points, stop loss value for the entire orders basket is expressed in $ or whatever your account currency is

  • A2) Max Gain in deposit currency is the take profit for the entire orders basket. When (and if) the master trade plus the additional EA orders gain reaches this value, the master trade and all of the orders get closed automatically

  • A3) Breakeven, when you reach this gain, you will not lose anymore

  • A4) Trailing Stop Loss based on max profit detected (0=disabled) if >0, trail the stop loss based on the maximum profit the EA detects
    If, for example, you set a 100$ stop loss (first parameter) and your positions reache a maximum profit of 200$, the EA will close every position, order and master trade with 100$ gain

  • A5) % of max gain detected to add to profit trailing start, if >0 will add this percentage of max profit detected to the Trailing Stop defined above; it helps the EA to be more flexible to retracements

  • B1) Number of orders to open is the number of anti-martingala orders the EA will open when it finds an executed order

  • B2) Orders distance in points is the distance between orders in the grid, in points units, the smallest change the price can do, often 1/10 pips on many forex pairs

  • B3) Additional points to add for any subsequent order let you setup a dynamic grid where orders are at different distance each other
    0 (default) means same distance between then
    positive value means a growing distance between orders
    negative value means a shrinking distance between orders

  • C) ATR grid sizing settings (group C) define the grid size based on ATR, a native MT4 indicatore which defines volatility and that helps size the grid based on it; setting parameter 1C to true, invalidates the parameter B2

  • D1) Additional lots per every order determines a fixed lots amount to add to every subsequent order

  • D2) Lots multiplier referred to previous order (exponential growth) is a lot factor to create an exponential lot growing grid; this factor is multiplied for the previous order and added to the next one

  • D3) Multiply by the sum o previous lots, not just the last, if true, will multiply the parameter D2 by the sum of previous lots

  • E1) Close everything and stop EA if master order gets closed tells the EA to close every order and position if master trade gets closed; in this way you can set a typical Stop Loss  or Take Profit to the first trade and have the entire orders basket terminated

  • E2) Stop EA after closing orders, if true, will deactivate the robot when all orders get closed

  • F1) Magic unique number, must be unique and >0 on every chart you use this ea it uses this number to know which order it has opened, be sure to specify a different number on every instance

  • F2) Master Trade Order Nr; 0=first executed trade available is used to filter the master trade to search for; if the first trade (master) is generated by another EA, specify that EA magic number in this field

  • F3) Master Trade Magic Nr; -1=all, 0=manual trade, >0 = other EAs is used to force the EA to use the specified number as the master trade, even if still pending; specifying -1 will tell the EA to use the first available executed order

  • Z) Testing and optimization parameters

Happy Trading 😃

Reviews 2
Floriano Bertozzi
793
Floriano Bertozzi 2021.01.26 19:25 
 

È un ottimo EA da usare in mille modi, long term, scalping e chi più ne ha più ne metta. Lo consiglio vivamente ! It is a very good EA you can use in many ways, long term, scalping and every other trading technique. Highly recommended !

Elpis
259
Elpis 2020.08.28 20:15 
 

EA ottima per chi utilizza il sistema di Anti-Martingala. Facilita il tutto in maniera ragionate e ben fatta. An excellent EA for who using the Antimartingale system. It facilitates everything in a reasoned and well done way.

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Utilities
The advantage of using this EA This EA directly updates takeprofit and stop losses that are still empty in a manual order Parameters Multiplier: Multiplier value of the previous transaction Distance: Distance hedging from the previous order Takeprofit: take profit taken from the last price + the value of this column We recommend that you do not add more than one manual transaction in the same pair martingale hedging | manual hedging | hedging manual | hedging lot | best robot | best ea
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Open charts
Maksim Slovakov
Utilities
Скрипт открывает графики по всем инструментам находящимся в окне "Обзор рынка" и по желанию может задать для всех графиков один шаблон. Так-же можно удалить все графике открытые в терминале Мт4. В скрипте имеются следующие настройки: "Таймфрейм" по умолчанию M30;             (Можно поставить свой: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN.) "Задержка" по умолчанию "0";                  (Задержка перед открытием следующего графика в миллисекундах.) "Шаблон" по умолчанию "True";                (True=пр
Opening at bar closing
Maksim Slovakov
Utilities
По факту вы выставляете виртуальные Buy Stop и Sell Stop которые срабатывают после закрытия свечи. Данный помощник позволяет заранее выставить уровень Stop Loss и Take Profit. Так-же имеется демо режим для предварительного расчёта параметра риск/прибыль. Помощник имеет следующие настройки "Лот" по умолчанию "0.01" "Проскальзывание" по умолчанию "60"        (Значение в пунктах) "Номер Ордера" по умолчанию "0"               (Магический номер ордера) "Цвет Комментариев" по умолчанию "Black"  "Шрифт
TFA Trade Manager
TFA Global Pte. Ltd.
Utilities
(8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!) The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
Signal Analyze Master
Shao Chen
Utilities
--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
Forex copier
Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
Utilities
We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
MT4 EA 2 ways TradeCopier
Nguyen Van Hung
Utilities
This is the ONLY Trade Copy EA that can copy TO and FROM many slave account. Trader can choose EA to work in ONE WAY (server => slaves) or TWO WAY (server <=> slaves) mode. The copy process is done without leaving magic number or any infomation in the comment field of the orders. Very clean. Order can be partialy closed on both server and slave account. EA only work with 28 currency pairs because CFD and metals sometime have different names on some brokers. EA has ability to protect account by s
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StrxInfoPanel
Francesco Strappini
5 (3)
Indicators
StrxInfoPanel is an essential tool for every trader It gives you an immediate idea about your account and realtime informations about the current symbol and timeframe you are analyzing Every information line can be hidden and shown via parameters, even panel position can be changed via input parameters Parameters list: Corner : the screen corner where you want the panel to be shown Left, Top, and Width : customizable position and panel dimensions BgColor : background color Show XXX : every infor
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Antimartingale AKA Antimartingala Calculator
Francesco Strappini
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Levels and risk calculator for the Antimartingale (or Antimartingala) technique Totally visual, setup everything from control panel Decide your risk and margin, it will calculate and show trading lavels on the chart Free version of the orginal Antimartingale EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53653 Public Signals using the Antimartingale's technique: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1016250 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1018964 This EA does not open trades, it only shows the trading le
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Experts
Strx Super Grid is a grid system with many advanced features. It places the first 2 orders as BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP distanced from current price by the GridPoints specified; when an order becomes active, the other is canceled. User can also choose to open immediately a position or a pending order via the new FirstImmediateOrder input. If GridPoints is 0 (default), grid is auto-sized based on last 500 bars (max-min closes) divided by MaxOrders input parameter. If trade becomes profitable, after
Strx Trendline Break and Bounce Trader
Francesco Strappini
Utilities
Buy or rent it and request a copy of the Antimartingale EA for free  Trendline based utility, you design your trendlines or horizontal lines, the EA opens trades for you Possibility to trade on break and/or bounce events Indipendent break and bounce settings Configurable market, stop and limit orders T1T2 Logic to lock profits and minimize losses Trailing Stop Loss Max Spread check Notifies you when your trendlines are crossed No strange trendline name or syntax, you decide the color of tr
Antimartingale AKA Antimartingala Grid EA
Francesco Strappini
4.67 (6)
Experts
Public Signals using this EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1016250 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1018964 It waits for the first executed order available and then opens a grid of pending stop orders in the same direction of the first one The first order that we usually call the   master trade  can be opened manually, on day and hour specified or via any other EA, indipendent from this one There is a dedicated Telegram Group with use cases and best settings   here, feel free to join and as
Risk Controlled Martingale AKA Martingala
Francesco Strappini
Experts
This is a   Semi-Automatic Martingale EA It is Semi-Automatic because It waits for the first executed order available and then opens a grid of pending limit orders in the same direction of the first one The first order that we usually call the   master trade  can be opened manually or via any other EA, indipendent from this one There is a dedicated   Telegram Group   with use cases and best settings   here , feel free to join and ask for a functional copy in demo accounts before buying  
JSON Exporter
Francesco Strappini
Indicators
Export Positions and Orders to JSON file On every tick the software checks if something is changed from the last export, and it rewrite the file only when necessary, optimizing CPU and disk writes You can choose:  - to export only the current Symbol or all Symbols  - to export only positions, only orders or both  - the file name to export to The file will be saved on MQL4\Files folder with .json extension You can use the file how you want, to copy for example your MT4 positions on other platofms
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Floriano Bertozzi
793
Floriano Bertozzi 2021.01.26 19:25 
 

È un ottimo EA da usare in mille modi, long term, scalping e chi più ne ha più ne metta. Lo consiglio vivamente ! It is a very good EA you can use in many ways, long term, scalping and every other trading technique. Highly recommended !

Elpis
259
Elpis 2020.08.28 20:15 
 

EA ottima per chi utilizza il sistema di Anti-Martingala. Facilita il tutto in maniera ragionate e ben fatta. An excellent EA for who using the Antimartingale system. It facilitates everything in a reasoned and well done way.

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