StrxInfoPanel is an essential tool for every trader

It gives you an immediate idea about your account and realtime informations about the current symbol and timeframe you are analyzing

Every information line can be hidden and shown via parameters, even panel position can be changed via input parameters

Parameters list:

Corner : the screen corner where you want the panel to be shown

Left, Top, and Width : customizable position and panel dimensions

BgColor : background color

ShowXXX: every information line can be hidden setting the corresponding parameter to false

Enjoy it