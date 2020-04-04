StrxInfoPanel
- Indicators
- Francesco Strappini
- Version: 1.0
StrxInfoPanel is an essential tool for every trader
It gives you an immediate idea about your account and realtime informations about the current symbol and timeframe you are analyzing
Every information line can be hidden and shown via parameters, even panel position can be changed via input parameters
Parameters list:
- Corner: the screen corner where you want the panel to be shown
- Left, Top, and Width: customizable position and panel dimensions
- BgColor: background color
- ShowXXX: every information line can be hidden setting the corresponding parameter to false
先日DLし,デモで試用しています. コンパクトでチャートでジャマにならず＆見やすく, また売買毎スワップまで表示され 実際どの程度の純益なのか等がわかり易くなっています. 同様のパネル系は種々あるかと思いますが好印象です. ＊願わくばpips損益も表示していただけたらありがたいです. 今後のバージョンアップに期待しつつ,使い込んでみたいと思います. 良いものをありがとうございました^^