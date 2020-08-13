Spread Viewer

This indicator has the main purpose of showing the current spread of the asset in which the indicator was placed. Depending on the photos, visually and within the graph itself, it is possible to view the spread value at the current time, it is possible to change the vertical position of the text and the horizontal position, in addition to the font size and color of the text. 


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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The indicator tracks the trend in 5 different chart times for the same asset, based on 6 signals for each chart time. The main objective of the indicator is to show us the majority trend of the financial asset in which it was placed. The system transmits the information of the trends in several graphic times, in this way the user is able to have a broad view of the movement of the asset, this type of tool makes the user have a higher hit rate by helping the operator to execute orders in favor o
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This robot is an automated trading tool that uses these two popular indicators to identify trading opportunities in the forex market. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical indicator used to measure the relative strength of an asset compared to other assets in the market. Bollinger Bands is an indicator that measures market volatility and helps to determine price limits for a particular asset. The trading robot that uses the RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators combines these two indica
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razovica
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razovica 2022.09.21 01:59 
 

como lo puedo instarla en mt5 para Mac, gracias

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.24 09:27 
 

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