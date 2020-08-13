Spread Viewer
- Indicators
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Aurelio Miguel Machado Da SilvaTrabalho com desenvolvimento de robôs de negociações, indicadores e ferramentas pra trading.
- Version: 1.0
This indicator has the main purpose of showing the current spread of the asset in which the indicator was placed. Depending on the photos, visually and within the graph itself, it is possible to view the spread value at the current time, it is possible to change the vertical position of the text and the horizontal position, in addition to the font size and color of the text.
como lo puedo instarla en mt5 para Mac, gracias