Spread Viewer

New Candle Alert Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva 4 (1) Indicators

New candlestick alert, the alert appears according to the timeframe it is placed on. The indicator works on any asset, the alert can be silenced at any time, without the need to remove the indicator from the graph. It's great for those who can't keep an eye on the chart all the time. You can use this tool at work, college or anywhere else. It is also possible to receive signals directly on your cell phone by connecting to the metatrader. Aurélio Machado.