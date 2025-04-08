RSI Robot Easy
- Experts
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Aurelio Miguel Machado Da SilvaTrabalho com desenvolvimento de robôs de negociações, indicadores e ferramentas pra trading.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
RSI Robot Easy This fully configurable robot has the purpose of executing orders using the RSI indicator as a base. It is possible to choose whether the entries will happen when entering the overbought areas and / or when leaving the oversold area. It is possible to configure stoploss and takeprofit, as well as the maximum number of orders at a time.
Aurélio Machado.