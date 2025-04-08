RSI Robot Easy

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Aurélio Machado.

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Moving Avarage Crossover
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
4.06 (16)
Experts
This robot works with crossing of moving averages. Moving averages are used mainly to follow trends, the strategy of crossing moving averages has the main purpose of taking advantage of large bullish and bearish movements.  All parameters are editable and easy to use, this is an experimental project. Use this robot to carry out studies and share with us the bes information you find. Aurélio Machado.
FREE
Bar Follow EA
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
1 (1)
Experts
This robot has the purpose of operating in favor of force bars, the size of the force bar can be configured, the takeprofit and stoploss can be defined by the users or can be automatically placed by the robot (in this case the takeprofit and stoploss targets are the size of the previous bar). The values ​​defined in the parameters must be changed according to the users' needs. 
FREE
RSI Zone Alert
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Indicator developed in order to notify the user when the RSI enters and leaves the overbought and oversold regions, the information is shown in the form of audible and text alerts. Notifications can be disabled at any time. The indicator period can be changed by the user, and it is possible to insert the RSI indicator in the graph through the alerts.    Aurélio Machado
FREE
New Candle Alert
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
4 (1)
Indicators
New candlestick alert, the alert appears according to the timeframe it is placed on. The indicator works on any asset, the alert can be silenced at any time, without the need to remove the indicator from the graph.  It's great for those who can't keep an eye on the chart all the time. You can use this tool at work, college or anywhere else. It is also possible to receive signals directly on your cell phone by connecting to the metatrader. Aurélio Machado. 
FREE
Spread Viewer
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
Indicators
This indicator has the main purpose of showing the current spread of the asset in which the indicator was placed. Depending on the photos, visually and within the graph itself, it is possible to view the spread value at the current time, it is possible to change the vertical position of the text and the horizontal position, in addition to the font size and color of the text. 
FREE
AutoSignals Trend
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
Indicators
The indicator tracks the trend in 5 different chart times for the same asset, based on 6 signals for each chart time. The main objective of the indicator is to show us the majority trend of the financial asset in which it was placed. The system transmits the information of the trends in several graphic times, in this way the user is able to have a broad view of the movement of the asset, this type of tool makes the user have a higher hit rate by helping the operator to execute orders in favor o
Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
Experts
This robot is an automated trading tool that uses these two popular indicators to identify trading opportunities in the forex market. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical indicator used to measure the relative strength of an asset compared to other assets in the market. Bollinger Bands is an indicator that measures market volatility and helps to determine price limits for a particular asset. The trading robot that uses the RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators combines these two indica
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