Moving Avarage Crossover
- Experts
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Aurelio Miguel Machado Da SilvaTrabalho com desenvolvimento de robôs de negociações, indicadores e ferramentas pra trading.
- Version: 1.0
This robot works with crossing of moving averages. Moving averages are used mainly to follow trends, the strategy of crossing moving averages has the main purpose of taking advantage of large bullish and bearish movements.
All parameters are editable and easy to use, this is an experimental project. Use this robot to carry out studies and share with us the bes information you find.
Aurélio Machado.
hola. podria tener este archivo en mq5? me ayudo mucho