Moving Avarage Crossover

4.06

This robot works with crossing of moving averages. Moving averages are used mainly to follow trends, the strategy of crossing moving averages has the main purpose of taking advantage of large bullish and bearish movements. 

All parameters are editable and easy to use, this is an experimental project. Use this robot to carry out studies and share with us the bes information you find.

Aurélio Machado.

Reviews 23
Sergio Daniel Alvarez Soler
138
Sergio Daniel Alvarez Soler 2025.04.20 15:24 
 

hola. podria tener este archivo en mq5? me ayudo mucho

nomade61
79
nomade61 2024.10.14 13:48 
 

Ottimo. La mia strategia, con i miei parametri, senza stare al PC tutto il giorno

Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez
338
Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez 2021.10.23 02:57 
 

Works fine. It would be perfect if the EA may let you choose time frame to work, so it did optimized winnings (according to self chosen time frames).

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This robot is an automated trading tool that uses these two popular indicators to identify trading opportunities in the forex market. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical indicator used to measure the relative strength of an asset compared to other assets in the market. Bollinger Bands is an indicator that measures market volatility and helps to determine price limits for a particular asset. The trading robot that uses the RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators combines these two indica
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Sergio Daniel Alvarez Soler
138
Sergio Daniel Alvarez Soler 2025.04.20 15:24 
 

hola. podria tener este archivo en mq5? me ayudo mucho

Arnaldoprs
72
Arnaldoprs 2025.03.11 01:12 
 

Amigo, você já estipulou o time frame ou a gente coloca o gráfico e adiciona o expert? Ele habilta no chapéu azul , algotrade verde?

nomade61
79
nomade61 2024.10.14 13:48 
 

Ottimo. La mia strategia, con i miei parametri, senza stare al PC tutto il giorno

SuriyaChaiwat
89
SuriyaChaiwat 2024.07.23 04:57 
 

how to use?

Alasdair
17
Alasdair 2024.07.22 20:16 
 

the signals worked between the date range I gave -

grejzen
54
grejzen 2023.03.09 12:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pascal2011
64
Pascal2011 2023.02.18 12:22 
 

Didn't work in backtesting-

511165006
14
511165006 2022.12.23 13:10 
 

great

Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.27 04:55 
 

Negative feedback!

G1deonFX
81
G1deonFX 2022.06.04 19:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

bwm1978
36
bwm1978 2021.11.16 18:00 
 

lose

Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez
338
Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez 2021.10.23 02:57 
 

Works fine. It would be perfect if the EA may let you choose time frame to work, so it did optimized winnings (according to self chosen time frames).

Evgeny Belyaev
92440
Evgeny Belyaev 2021.10.19 21:17 
 

An excellent EA.

asghar aghnoom
269
asghar aghnoom 2021.10.10 16:56 
 

lose

Peccatum
24
Peccatum 2021.09.23 01:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Joseph Kisakye
124
Joseph Kisakye 2021.09.04 06:59 
 

Hello Aurelio; This is a very promising EA project

My humble request is you add the option for Buy Only, Sell Only and Both.

I think with ability to choose one side trading combined with the in-built martingale, it will help make it more profitable. Thank you

Bruno simoni Di Franco
21
Bruno simoni Di Franco 2021.08.09 20:28 
 

es una muy buena herramienta si la sabes usar, diria que es unica

RDBS
128
RDBS 2021.07.04 17:08 
 

not ok

2reglem dimi
81
2reglem dimi 2021.06.30 00:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Babak Alamdar
5631
Babak Alamdar 2021.01.05 16:13 
 

Good job. Nice EA.

12
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