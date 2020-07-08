RSI Zone Alert
- Indicators
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Aurelio Miguel Machado Da SilvaTrabalho com desenvolvimento de robôs de negociações, indicadores e ferramentas pra trading.
- Version: 1.0
Indicator developed in order to notify the user when the RSI enters and leaves the overbought and oversold regions, the information is shown in the form of audible and text alerts. Notifications can be disabled at any time. The indicator period can be changed by the user, and it is possible to insert the RSI indicator in the graph through the alerts.
Aurélio Machado
Super usefull, it's what I need for not be watching the screen all day, only when the market arrives the zone that I'm interested on.