By default, the display of closed gaps is disabled, the search timeframe is the current one.

The indicator displays closed and unclosed gaps on a given timeframe and time range.

Another point I wanted to explain, if the parameter Timeframe_for_Search is set to Current in the indicator settings, then gaps of the timeframe selected in MT4 are displayed. If Timeframe_for_Search is explicitly set, for example 1 Minute, then the unclosed gaps of minute candles (bars) will be displayed on any timeframe selected in MT4



The indicator has 4 buffers for use by external applications via the iCustom function: