GapHunter
- Indicators
-
Vladimir Pavlov54 years old. Graduated from the Faculty of Mechanics and Mathematics of Moscow State University. I have been programming and creating mathematical models since 1989. In trading since 2014.
- Version: 1.60
- Updated: 14 October 2021
- Activations: 5
- In the flat, it helps to track the direction of the position set by large market participants.
- In the trend, it shows the points of completion of the position by large market participants.
- Filters out false pivot points.
Another point I wanted to explain, if the parameter Timeframe_for_Search is set to Current in the indicator settings, then gaps of the timeframe selected in MT4 are displayed. If Timeframe_for_Search is explicitly set, for example 1 Minute, then the unclosed gaps of minute candles (bars) will be displayed on any timeframe selected in MT4
The indicator has 4 buffers for use by external applications via the iCustom function:
I think it's the best indicator. It really helps a lot in trading. He answered my questions right away and he's a very friendly top programmer.