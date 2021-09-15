GapHunter

5
The indicator displays closed and unclosed gaps on a given timeframe and time range.
By default, the display of closed gaps is disabled, the search timeframe is the current one.

  • In the flat, it helps to track the direction of the position set by large market participants.
  • In the trend, it shows the points of completion of the position by large market participants.
  • Filters out false pivot points.

Another point I wanted to explain, if the parameter Timeframe_for_Search is set to Current in the indicator settings, then gaps of the timeframe selected in MT4 are displayed. If Timeframe_for_Search is explicitly set, for example 1 Minute, then the unclosed gaps of minute candles (bars) will be displayed on any timeframe selected in MT4

The indicator has 4 buffers for use by external applications via the iCustom function:

SetIndexBuffer(0, GAPUp)    - buffer the price of gaps up;
SetIndexBuffer(1, GAPDn)    - buffer the price of gaps down;
SetIndexBuffer(2, GAPUpCl) - buffer the prices of closed gaps up;
SetIndexBuffer(3, GAPDnCl) - buffer the prices of closed gaps down;


Reviews 2
연나라
751
연나라 2021.10.05 15:16 
 

I think it's the best indicator. It really helps a lot in trading. He answered my questions right away and he's a very friendly top programmer.

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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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AFM Trade
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Compatible with the rules of the NFA, CFTC and FCA regulators. Principle of operation The EA's algorithms are based on the method of amplitude-phase modulation of signals of different timeframes. The EA has a block structure and the ability to add an unlimited number of algorithms for open and close. Main advantages Attention! Before starting, be sure to download the preset files - given at the end of the description.   Advisor Launch it works in the mode of opening minute candles, which allo
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Principle of operation The EA's algorithms are based on the method of amplitude-phase modulation of signals of different timeframes. The EA has a block structure and the ability to add an unlimited number of algorithms for open and close. Main advantages Attention! Before starting, be sure to download the preset files - given at the end of the description.     Advisor Launch checks and notifies about the availability of automated trading it works in the mode of opening minute candles, which a
GAS Benefit
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The indicator is based on the principle of closing the Gap  of the American trading Session ( GAS ). How is the Intersession Gap formed? A time interval is formed between the closing of a trading session and the opening of a new one (the next day) about 15 hours, during this time the price may deviate from the closing price in any direction. It is noticed that such deviations in 95% of cases are temporary and the price returns to the closing point of thesession. What does the indicator do? The
AFM Pro Neural
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Compatible with the rules of the NFA, CFTC and FCA regulators. Principle of operation The EA's algorithms are based on the method of amplitude-phase modulation of signals of different timeframes. Some algorithms use emulation of neural network analysis of the graph. The EA has a block structure and the ability to add an unlimited number of algorithms for open and close. Main advantages Attention! Before starting, be sure to download the preset files - given at the end of the description.   Adv
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Wan Suryolaksono
1977
Wan Suryolaksono 2022.01.11 07:23 
 

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연나라
751
연나라 2021.10.05 15:16 
 

I think it's the best indicator. It really helps a lot in trading. He answered my questions right away and he's a very friendly top programmer.

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