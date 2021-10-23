Quants Scanner For All

5

MT4 Universal Panel pro is designed for all indicators and timeframes as Universal Scanner, including ex4 files. It is a indicator signaler and indicator alerter.

It can scan limitless pairs based on your computers power and up to 10 time frame. Size of panel will arranged automatically. 

you can call any indicator by buffers.

It works for all default and custom indicators. You can simply use it for heikan ashi, rsi, parabolic, renko, fractals, support resistance, supply demand, divergence, high and lows moving averages.
It can operate from one window for all currencies. Please contact if you have questions for setup. 

This is mt4 dashboard it works for any pair. All you have to input the pair name as following. It will call any forex indicator and will check for that signal bar.

Ie. If you want panel work and scan only 3 pairs and multiple timeframes the input as following 

SYMBOLS : EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY
TIMEFRAMES : 30, 60, 240

Inputs for timeframes :

M1 = 1

M5  = 5

M15 = 15

M30 = 30

H1 = 60

H4 = 240

D1 = 1440

Weekly = 10080

Monthly = 43200

Suffix and Prefix added for different symbol names.

Ie. your broker have pair name as EURUSD.ecn , you input .ecn in to Suffix setting. If its have ecn.EURUSD you input ecn. in to prefix.

it generates sound alerts, email , push notifications as soon as signal is found the text of the dashboard for "Buy" and "Sell" is changeable.

Please contact for setup or your questions.

For More info :
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746405

Sincerely,

Quants.

Reviews 4
Роман Мирошниченко
162
Роман Мирошниченко 2025.02.16 16:54 
 

Полезная штука, очень упрощает поиск сетапов )

Aravind Kolanupaka
9789
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.11.15 17:41 
 

Great scanner

amnonwr2 Waskar
387
amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.07.24 20:09 
 

work gret thanks

More from author
Quants HL Break
Ferhat Mutlu
5 (1)
Indicators
Advanced calculation made by pure price action to find LH and HL breakouts. It will give you a great reversal points in the market. LH and HL signals can used for the traingle breakouts as well. Once breakout happens its indicate strong reversal. Nice filter for Moving Averages. I highly suggest to use that with trend indicators. Can be used as an extra confirmation for support and resistance , supply demand indicators. The indicator is not repainting. Buffers :   SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,UpBar);
Quants Slope Moving Average Angles
Ferhat Mutlu
5 (3)
Indicators
Quants moving average slope is very powerful indicator to give directional indication and momentum. The indicator is not repainting.You can calculate ma angle efficiently and find the trend. The profit count starts once signal candle is closed. So it is exact results that would be in live. Suggested TimeFrame is using it on H1. All options of the indicator are editable. Tips : Trade swing and trend breakout directions. fractals, renko bars and bolinger bands can improve the accuracy and profit
FREE
