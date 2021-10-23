Quants Scanner For All

MT4 Universal Panel pro is designed for all indicators and timeframes as Universal Scanner, including ex4 files. It is a indicator signaler and indicator alerter.



It can scan limitless pairs based on your computers power and up to 10 time frame. Size of panel will arranged automatically.

you can call any indicator by buffers.



It works for all default and custom indicators. You can simply use it for heikan ashi, rsi, parabolic, renko, fractals, support resistance, supply demand, divergence, high and lows moving averages.

It can operate from one window for all currencies. Please contact if you have questions for setup.

This is mt4 dashboard it works for any pair. All you have to input the pair name as following. It will call any forex indicator and will check for that signal bar.

Ie. If you want panel work and scan only 3 pairs and multiple timeframes the input as following

SYMBOLS : EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY

TIMEFRAMES : 30, 60, 240



Inputs for timeframes :

M1 = 1

M5 = 5

M15 = 15

M30 = 30

H1 = 60

H4 = 240

D1 = 1440

Weekly = 10080

Monthly = 43200

Suffix and Prefix added for different symbol names.



Ie. your broker have pair name as EURUSD.ecn , you input .ecn in to Suffix setting. If its have ecn.EURUSD you input ecn. in to prefix.

it generates sound alerts, email , push notifications as soon as signal is found the text of the dashboard for "Buy" and "Sell" is changeable.

Please contact for setup or your questions.

For More info :

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746405



Sincerely,

Quants.

