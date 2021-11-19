Abrupt400
- Experts
- Andrej Nikitin
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 19 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Abrupt400 is an intraday trading system that utilizes short-term rollback price movements.
The Expert Advisor can run on different currency pairs. Includes a martingale option which, however, should be used carefully.
To see the EA statistics with different brokers on different symbols, please visit the Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 section.
Parameters
Risk management:
- enter volume - a volume for entry If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than 0 - percentage of available funds, if equal to 0 - entry is suspended.
- factor of volume <= 0 disabled
- delay factor of volume - the ratio determines the range of order open prices for which the factor of volume is applied.
- limit of number of addition - limiting the number of additions to a position.
- limit step additions - position increase step control.
- threshold expert stop (MarginLevel) - Margin level to stop position increase. If 0, non stop is used.
- output threshold for losses - threshold of Equity/Balance ratio to exit in case of loss.
Maintaining positions:
- take_profit - number of points to set Take Profit (0 - not used, less than 0 - set by an indicator).
- stop_loss - number of points to set Stop Loss (0 - not used, less than 0 - set by an indicator).
- trailing_stop - number of points to set Trailing Stop (0 - not used, less than 0 - trailing by an indicator).
- trailing mode - Trailing Stop execution mode
- every_order(0) - each separate order
- position_as(1) - trail orders like a position
- to_lossless(2) - trail to breakeven
Strategy settings:
- accurate period - period for accurate entry settings.
- accurate deviation - deviation of the accurate entry settings.
- defining period - period of the main entry setting.
- defining deviation - deviation of the main entry setting.
- general period - period of general entry settings.
- general deviation - deviation of general entry settings.
Settings of the additional indicator:
- tCCI period - the period of the additional indicator.
- tCCI fast averaging period - period for calculating moving average of the additional indicator.
- tCCI slow averaging period - period for calculating slow moving average of the additional indicator.
Time filter parameters:
- GoodHourOfDay, BadHoursOfDay, GoodDayOfWeek, BadDaysOfWeek - similar to the parameters of the standard library intraday time filter.
- time filter ban 1, time filter ban 2 - restrictive filter intervals are set in a string form. The used format is [first day]-[last day]:[first hour]-[last hour]. Examples.
- time filter hours shift
Additional parameters.
- flag SMS-alerts sending - threshold margin level, below which an SMS will be sent.
- FIFO rules ON/OFF - if FIFO rule is required by your broker, set to true.
Timeframe for indicators can be selected by setting parameters 'time frame...' using the values of ENUM_TIMEFRAMES.