Abrupt400

Abrupt400 is an intraday trading system that utilizes short-term rollback price movements.

The Expert Advisor can run on different currency pairs. Includes a martingale option which, however, should be used carefully.

To see the EA statistics with different brokers on different symbols, please visit the Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 section.

 

Parameters

Risk management:

  • enter volume - a volume for entry If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than 0 - percentage of available funds, if equal to 0 - entry is suspended.
  • factor of volume <= 0 disabled
  • delay factor of volume - the ratio determines the range of order open prices for which the factor of volume is applied.
  • limit of number of addition - limiting the number of additions to a position.
  • limit step additions - position increase step control.
  • threshold expert stop (MarginLevel) - Margin level to stop position increase. If 0, non stop is used.
  • output threshold for losses - threshold of Equity/Balance ratio to exit in case of loss.

Maintaining positions:

  • take_profit - number of points to set Take Profit (0 - not used, less than 0 - set by an indicator).
  • stop_loss - number of points to set Stop Loss (0 - not used, less than 0 - set by an indicator).
  • trailing_stop - number of points to set Trailing Stop (0 - not used, less than 0 - trailing by an indicator).
  • trailing mode - Trailing Stop execution mode
    • every_order(0) - each separate order
    • position_as(1) - trail orders like a position
    • to_lossless(2) - trail to breakeven 

Strategy settings:

  • accurate period  - period for accurate entry settings.
  • accurate deviation  - deviation of the accurate entry settings.
  • defining period - period of the main entry setting.
  • defining deviation - deviation of the main entry setting.
  • general period - period of general entry settings.
  • general deviation - deviation of general entry settings.

Settings of the additional indicator:

  • tCCI period - the period of the additional indicator.
  • tCCI fast averaging period - period for calculating moving average of the additional indicator.
  • tCCI slow averaging period - period for calculating slow moving average of the additional indicator.

Time filter parameters:

  • GoodHourOfDay, BadHoursOfDay, GoodDayOfWeek, BadDaysOfWeek - similar to the parameters of the standard library intraday time filter.
  • time filter ban 1, time filter ban 2 - restrictive filter intervals are set in a string form. The used format is [first day]-[last day]:[first hour]-[last hour]. Examples.
  • time filter hours shift

Additional parameters.

  • flag SMS-alerts sending - threshold margin level, below which an SMS will be sent.
  • FIFO rules ON/OFF -  if FIFO rule is required by your broker, set to true.

Timeframe for indicators can be selected by setting parameters 'time frame...' using the values of ENUM_TIMEFRAMES.

