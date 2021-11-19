Abrupt400 is an intraday trading system that utilizes short-term rollback price movements.

The Expert Advisor can run on different currency pairs. Includes a martingale option which, however, should be used carefully .

To see the EA statistics with different brokers on different symbols, please visit the Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 section.

Parameters

Risk management:

enter volume - a volume for entry If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than 0 - percentage of available funds, if equal to 0 - entry is suspended.

factor of volume <= 0 disabled

delay factor of volume - the ratio determines the range of order open prices for which the factor of volume is applied.

limit of number of addition - limiting the number of additions to a position.

limit step additions - position increase step control.

threshold expert stop (MarginLevel) - Margin level to stop position increase. If 0, non stop is used.

output threshold for losses - threshold of Equity/Balance ratio to exit in case of loss.

Maintaining positions:

take_profit - number of points to set Take Profit (0 - not used, less than 0 - set by an indicator).

stop_loss - number of points to set Stop Loss (0 - not used, less than 0 - set by an indicator).

trailing_stop - number of points to set Trailing Stop (0 - not used, less than 0 - trailing by an indicator).

trailing mode - Trailing Stop execution mode

every_order(0) - each separate order



position_as(1) - trail orders like a position



to_lossless(2) - trail to breakeven

Strategy settings:

accurate period - period for accurate entry settings.

accurate deviation - deviation of the accurate entry settings.

defining period - period of the main entry setting.

defining deviation - deviation of the main entry setting.

general period - period of general entry settings.

general deviation - deviation of general entry settings.

Settings of the additional indicator:

tCCI period - the period of the additional indicator.

tCCI fast averaging period - period for calculating moving average of the additional indicator.

tCCI slow averaging period - period for calculating slow moving average of the additional indicator.

Time filter parameters:

GoodHourOfDay, BadHoursOfDay, GoodDayOfWeek, BadDaysOfWeek - similar to the parameters of the standard library intraday time filter.

time filter ban 1, time filter ban 2 - restrictive filter intervals are set in a string form. The used format is [first day]-[last day]:[first hour]-[last hour]. Examples.

time filter hours shift

Additional parameters.

flag SMS-alerts sending - threshold margin level, below which an SMS will be sent.

FIFO rules ON/OFF - if FIFO rule is required by your broker, set to true.

Timeframe for indicators can be selected by setting parameters 'time frame...' using the values of ENUM_TIMEFRAMES.