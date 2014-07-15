MA Crossing
- Indicators
- Pavel Gotkevitch
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 24 March 2022
- Activations: 5
MA Crossing displays two moving averages on the chart painting their crossing points in different colors - blue (buy) and red (sell).
The indicator clearly defines the trend direction and power and simplifies the perception of market signals. The indicator may be useful in the strategies involving two moving averages' crossing method.
The indicator's input parameters allow you to select the following settings for each moving average:
- period (Fast Period, Slow Period);
- smoothing period (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted);
- applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).
User didn't leave any comment to the rating