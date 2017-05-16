The Trend Sign indicator is a modification of the MACD indicator (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), which allows determining the direction and strength of the trend, as well as a trend change.

The indicator is based on two moving averages - fast and slow, and it can work on any timeframe.

Uptrends are shown by blue color of the indicator line, downtrends by the red color.

Close a short position and open a long one if the line color changes from red to blue.

Close a long position and open a short one if the line color changes from blue to red.

Use a small stop loss, as the line itself may suddenly change its color and direction.

The following can be set in the indicator's Inputs tab:

period (Fast Period, Slow Period);

moving average smoothing method (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted);

price used calculations (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).

The Colors tab allows to choose the color, width and line style of the indicator.





Parameters