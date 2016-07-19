CCI Modified
- Indicators
-
Pavel GotkevitchElectronic Engineer
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 25 March 2022
- Activations: 5
The standard Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator uses a Simple Moving Average, which somewhat limits capabilities of this indicator.
The presented CCI Modified indicator features a selection of four moving averages - Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted, which allows to significantly extend the capabilities of this indicator.
Parameter of the standard Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator
- period - the number of bars used for the indicator calculations;
- apply to - selection from one of seven types of applied price.
Parameter of the CCI Modified indicator
- period - the number of bars used for the indicator calculations;
- apply to - selection from one of seven types of applied price;
- method - selection from four moving averages.
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