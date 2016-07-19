The standard Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator uses a Simple Moving Average, which somewhat limits capabilities of this indicator.

The presented CCI Modified indicator features a selection of four moving averages - Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted, which allows to significantly extend the capabilities of this indicator.





Parameter of the standard Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator

period - the number of bars used for the indicator calculations;

the number of bars used for the indicator calculations; apply to - selection from one of seven types of applied price.





Parameter of the CCI Modified indicator