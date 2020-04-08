Enhanced EMA Scalper Pro

🔥 Key Features

EMA Trend Filter

The indicator uses a customizable EMA to detect the current trend direction.

  • Price crossing above the EMA → Buy Signal

  • Price crossing below the EMA → Sell Signal

Dynamic Support & Resistance Levels

Built-in high/low structure:

  • Red Line → Highest high of previous N bars (Resistance)

  • Green Line → Lowest low of previous N bars (Support)

These levels help filter out weak signals and identify strong breakouts.

Smart ATR Volatility Filter

Signals appear only when market volatility is strong enough.
This prevents false signals during low-volume or sideways markets.

Real-Time & Confirmed Signals

  • Works on both live bar (real-time) and bar close.

  • Alerts appear only once per signal to avoid spamming.

Alerts & Notifications

Choose how you want the indicator to notify you:

  • On-screen alerts

  • Push notifications

  • Sound alerts

Never miss a trade again.

Clean, Simple, and Effective

Built with professional coding standards:

  • Customizable colors

  • Hide or show EMA

  • Hide or show support/resistance

  • Hide or show signals

Perfect for both beginners and advanced traders.

📌 How the Strategy Works

  1. Market trend is identified using the EMA.

  2. Price crosses the EMA with momentum.

  3. Price position relative to dynamic support/resistance levels provides confirmation.

  4. A Buy or Sell arrow is drawn at the optimal moment.

This combination creates a reliable scalping system with minimal lag and high accuracy.

🎯 Best Suited For

  • Scalping (M1, M5, M15)

  • Day trading

  • Swing trading

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices (US30, NAS100, DAX)

  • Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD)

📈 Inputs & Customization

  • EMA length & price type

  • High/Low lookback

  • ATR filtering

  • Arrow visibility

  • Notification type

  • Full visual control

💡 Tip

For best performance, combine this indicator with trend-confirmation tools such as:

  • Market structure

  • Volume

  • Sessions

  • Multi-timeframe EMA

No repainting — 100% accurate and reliable signals


