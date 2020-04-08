Enhanced EMA Scalper Pro

🔥 Key Features

✔ EMA Trend Filter

The indicator uses a customizable EMA to detect the current trend direction.

Price crossing above the EMA → Buy Signal

Price crossing below the EMA → Sell Signal

✔ Dynamic Support & Resistance Levels

Built-in high/low structure:

Red Line → Highest high of previous N bars (Resistance)

Green Line → Lowest low of previous N bars (Support)

These levels help filter out weak signals and identify strong breakouts.

✔ Smart ATR Volatility Filter

Signals appear only when market volatility is strong enough.

This prevents false signals during low-volume or sideways markets.

✔ Real-Time & Confirmed Signals

Works on both live bar (real-time) and bar close.

Alerts appear only once per signal to avoid spamming.

✔ Alerts & Notifications

Choose how you want the indicator to notify you:

On-screen alerts

Push notifications

Sound alerts

Never miss a trade again.

✔ Clean, Simple, and Effective

Built with professional coding standards:

Customizable colors

Hide or show EMA

Hide or show support/resistance

Hide or show signals

Perfect for both beginners and advanced traders.

📌 How the Strategy Works

Market trend is identified using the EMA. Price crosses the EMA with momentum. Price position relative to dynamic support/resistance levels provides confirmation. A Buy or Sell arrow is drawn at the optimal moment.

This combination creates a reliable scalping system with minimal lag and high accuracy.

🎯 Best Suited For

Scalping (M1, M5, M15)

Day trading

Swing trading

XAUUSD (Gold)

Forex pairs

Indices (US30, NAS100, DAX)

Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD)

📈 Inputs & Customization

EMA length & price type

High/Low lookback

ATR filtering

Arrow visibility

Notification type

Full visual control

💡 Tip

For best performance, combine this indicator with trend-confirmation tools such as:

Market structure

Volume

Sessions

Multi-timeframe EMA

✔ No repainting — 100% accurate and reliable signals