Enhanced EMA Scalper Pro
- Indicators
- Abdullah Alhariri
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
🔥 Key Features
✔ EMA Trend Filter
The indicator uses a customizable EMA to detect the current trend direction.
-
Price crossing above the EMA → Buy Signal
-
Price crossing below the EMA → Sell Signal
✔ Dynamic Support & Resistance Levels
Built-in high/low structure:
-
Red Line → Highest high of previous N bars (Resistance)
-
Green Line → Lowest low of previous N bars (Support)
These levels help filter out weak signals and identify strong breakouts.
✔ Smart ATR Volatility Filter
Signals appear only when market volatility is strong enough.
This prevents false signals during low-volume or sideways markets.
✔ Real-Time & Confirmed Signals
-
Works on both live bar (real-time) and bar close.
-
Alerts appear only once per signal to avoid spamming.
✔ Alerts & Notifications
Choose how you want the indicator to notify you:
-
On-screen alerts
-
Push notifications
-
Sound alerts
Never miss a trade again.
✔ Clean, Simple, and Effective
Built with professional coding standards:
-
Customizable colors
-
Hide or show EMA
-
Hide or show support/resistance
-
Hide or show signals
Perfect for both beginners and advanced traders.
📌 How the Strategy Works
-
Market trend is identified using the EMA.
-
Price crosses the EMA with momentum.
-
Price position relative to dynamic support/resistance levels provides confirmation.
-
A Buy or Sell arrow is drawn at the optimal moment.
This combination creates a reliable scalping system with minimal lag and high accuracy.
🎯 Best Suited For
-
Scalping (M1, M5, M15)
-
Day trading
-
Swing trading
-
XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Forex pairs
-
Indices (US30, NAS100, DAX)
-
Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD)
📈 Inputs & Customization
-
EMA length & price type
-
High/Low lookback
-
ATR filtering
-
Arrow visibility
-
Notification type
-
Full visual control
💡 Tip
For best performance, combine this indicator with trend-confirmation tools such as:
-
Market structure
-
Volume
-
Sessions
-
Multi-timeframe EMA