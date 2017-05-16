DEMA Trend

The DEMA Trend indicator is based on two DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average) - fast and slow.

The advantage of the DEMA moving average is that it eliminates false signals at the saw-toothed price movement and allows saving a position at a strong trend.

The indicator allows determining the direction and strength of the trend, and it can work on any timeframe.

Uptrends are shown by blue color of the indicator line, downtrends by the red color.

Close a short position and open a long one if the line color changes from red to blue.

Close a long position and open a short one if the line color changes from blue to red.

Use a small stop loss, as the line itself may suddenly change its color and direction.

The following can be set in the DEMA indicator's Inputs tab:

  • period (Fast Period, Slow Period);
  • price used calculations (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).

The Colors tab allows to choose the color, width and line style of the indicator.


Parameters

  • fast period - number of bars used for fast DEMA calculation;
  • fast applied price - applied price type for the fast DEMA;
  • slow period - number of bars used for slow DEMA calculation;
  • slow applied price - applied price type for the slow DEMA.
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MAPC
Pavel Gotkevitch
3 (1)
Indicators
MAPC (Moving Average Percent's Change) shows the Moving Average's percent change from one period to another selected period allowing you to track the smoothed price change rate. MAPC is calculated according to the following equation: MAPC[i] = 100 * (MA[i] - MA[i - n]) / MA[i],  where: MA[i] - current Moving Average value;   MA[i - n] - value of the Moving Average that is n periods away from the current Moving Average value. Input Parameters Period - Moving Average period; Method - smoothing me
FREE
Bulls Power Mod
Pavel Gotkevitch
3 (1)
Indicators
Only Exponential Moving Average at Close Price is used in standard Bulls Power limiting the possibilities of that indicator to some extent. Bulls Power Mod enables you to select from four Moving Averages and seven applied prices, thus greatly expanding the indicator's functionality.
FREE
Bears Power Mod
Pavel Gotkevitch
3 (1)
Indicators
Only Exponential Moving Average at Close Price is used in standard Bears Power limiting the possibilities of that indicator to some extent. Bears Power Mod enables you to select from four Moving Averages and seven applied prices, thus greatly expanding the indicator's functionality.
FREE
DeMarker Mod
Pavel Gotkevitch
4 (2)
Indicators
В стандартном индикаторе DeMarker используется простая скользящая средняя - Simple Moving Average, что несколько ограничивает возможности этого индикатора. В представленном индикаторе DeMarker Mod добавлен выбор из четырех скользящих средних - Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted, что позволяет существенно расширить возможности данного индикатора.   Параметры стандартного индикатора DeMarker: ·         period  - количество баров, используемых для расчета индикатора;   Параметры индикат
FREE
Support and Resistance
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
Support & Resistance indicator is a modification of the standard Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The indicator works on any timeframes. It displays support and resistance levels on the chart and allows setting stop loss and take profit levels (you can check the exact value by putting the mouse cursor over the level). Blue dashed lines are support level. Red dashed lines are resistance levels. If you want, you can change the style and color of these lines. If the price approaches a support lev
MA Crossing
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
MA Crossing displays two moving averages on the chart painting their crossing points in different colors - blue (buy) and red (sell). The indicator clearly defines the trend direction and power and simplifies the perception of market signals. The indicator may be useful in the strategies involving two moving averages' crossing method. The indicator's input parameters allow you to select the following settings for each moving average: period (Fast Period, Slow Period); smoothing period (Simple, E
Vates
Pavel Gotkevitch
4.2 (5)
Experts
Vates is a Latin word meaning a prophet. Vates is a multicurrency trend Expert Advisor that can run on any type real accounts, on any timeframe, with any initial deposit, with a fixed or varying lot size, with four and five-digit quotes, with brokers offering different order filling types. A distinctive feature of the EA is its stability and reliability. The results of Expert Advisor testing in the Strategy Tester in four modes (two main modes – normal and with a delay, and two additional modes
Grab
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Grab indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can be used for
CCI Modified
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The standard Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator uses a Simple Moving Average, which somewhat limits capabilities of this indicator. The presented CCI Modified indicator features a selection of four moving averages - Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted, which allows to significantly extend the capabilities of this indicator. Parameter of the standard Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator period - the number of bars used for the indicator calculations; apply to - selection from
Unda
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Unda indicator determines the trend direction and strength, as well as signals about trend changes. The indicator uses price extremums for the previous periods and calculates the ratio between the current price and extremums. Therefore, the only parameter is Period (default = 13), which sets the number of bars to determine extremums. The higher the Period, the less the number of signals about trend changes, but the greater the indicator delay. Uptrends are shown by blue color of the indicato
K Channel
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
K_Channel is a technical indicator defining the current Forex market status - trend or flat. The indicator works on any timeframe. H1 and higher timeframes are recommended though to minimize false signals. The indicator is displayed as lines above and below EMA. Average True Range (ATR) is used as bands' width. Therefore, the channel is based on volatility. This version allows you to change all the parameters of the main Moving Average. Unlike Bollinger Bands that applies the standard deviation
D Channel
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
D-Channel is a technical indicator defining the current Forex market status - trend or flat. The indicator is based on DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average). The advantage of DEMA is that it eliminates false signals at the saw-toothed price movement and allows saving a position at a strong trend. The indicator can work on any timeframe, though H1 and higher timeframes are recommended to minimize false signals. The indicator displays a channel as lines located above and below the average line.
Stips
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
Stips is a histogram indicator that determines trend direction and strength, as well as trend changes. The indicator can be used as a normal oscillator, i.e. analyze its trend change signals (crossing the zero line), as well as divergence and exit from overbought and oversold zones. The indicator uses extreme prices of previous periods and calculates the ratio between the current price and extreme values. Therefore its only parameter is Period (default is 13), which sets the number of bars to de
F Channel
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
F-Channel is a technical indicator defining the current Forex market status - trend or flat. The indicator is based on FRAMA (Fractal Adaptive Moving Average). The FRAMA follows strong trend movements and slows down significantly during price consolidation. The indicator is able to work on any timeframes, but H1 and higher timeframes are recommended to minimize false signals. The indicator displays a channel as lines located above and below the middle line. The upper and lower lines can serve as
Labor
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
Labor is a technical analysis indicator defining trend direction and power, as well as signaling a trend change. The indicator is based on a modified EMA (Exponential Moving Average) with an additional smoothing filter. The indicator works on any timeframe. The uptrend is shown as a blue line, while a downtrend - as a red one. Close a short position and open a long one if the line color changes from red to blue. Close a long position and open a short one if the line color changes from blue to re
P Channel
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
P-Channel is a technical indicator determining the current Forex market status - trend or flat. The indicator is able to work on any timeframes, but H1 and higher timeframes are recommended to minimize false signals. The indicator displays a channel as lines located above and below the middle line. The upper and lower lines can serve as the resistance and support levels. Sell when the price reaches the upper line, and buy when the price reaches the lower line. It is recommended to use a small st
FRAMA Crossing
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The FRAMA Crossing indicator displays on a chart two FRAMAs (Fractal Adaptive Moving Average) and paints their crossing areas in different colors – blue (buy) and red (sell). FRAMA follows strong trend movements and slows down significantly during price consolidation. The indicator clearly defines the trend direction and power and simplifies the perception of market signals. The indicator can work on any timeframes may be useful in the strategies involving two moving averages' crossing method. T
CCI Crossing
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The CCI Crossing indicator displays the intersection of two CCI (Commodity Channel Index) indicators - fast and slow - in a separate window. The intersection area is filled in blue, when the fast CCI is above the slow CCI. The intersection area is filled in red, when the fast CCI is below the slow CCI. This indicator is a convenient tool for measuring the deviations of the current price from the statistically average price and identifying overbought and oversold levels. The indicator can work on
Dash
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
Dash is a histogram indicator, which measures the rate of price change and determines the overbought and oversold levels. The indicator uses price extremums for the previous periods and calculates the ratio between the current price and extremums. Therefore, the only parameter is Period , which sets the number of bars to determine extremums. A long position can be opened when the red lines of the indicator start leaving the oversold area and break the -1 level upwards. A short position can be op
Surge
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Surge indicator combines the features of trend indicators and oscillators. The indicator measures the rate of price change and determines the overbought and oversold market levels. The indicator can be used on all timeframes and is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles. The indicator uses price extremums for the previous periods and calculates the ratio between the current price and extremums. Therefore, the only parameter is Period, which sets the number of bars to determ
DEMA Crossing
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The DEMA Crossing indicator displays the intersection of two DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average) - fast and slow. The intersection area is filled in blue, when the fast DEMA is above the slow DEMA. The intersection area is filled in red, when the fast DEMA is below the slow DEMA. The advantage of the DEMA moving average is that it eliminates false signals at the saw-toothed price movement and allows saving a position at a strong trend. The indicator clearly defines the trend direction and p
Trend Sight
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Trend Sight indicator shows the Moving Average's percent change from the current bar to the other selected bar allowing you to track the smoothed price change rate, as well as trend strength and change. The uptrend is shown as a blue indicator line, while a downtrend is displayed in red. Close a short position and open a long one if the line color changes from red to blue. Close a long position and open a short one if the line color changes from blue to red. You should use a tight stop loss,
Trend Sign
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Trend Sign indicator is a modification of the MACD indicator (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), which allows determining the direction and strength of the trend, as well as a trend change. The indicator is based on two moving averages - fast and slow, and it can work on any timeframe. Uptrends are shown by blue color of the indicator line, downtrends by the red color. Close a short position and open a long one if the line color changes from red to blue. Close a long position and open a
T Channel
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
T-Channel is a technical indicator defining the current Forex market status - trend or flat. The indicator is based on TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average). The advantage of the TEMA is that it provides a smaller delay than a moving average with a single or double smoothing. The indicator is able to work on any timeframes, but H1 and higher timeframes are recommended to minimize false signals. The indicator displays a channel as lines located above and below the middle line. The upper and lo
TEMA Trend
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The TEMA Trend indicator is based on two TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) - fast and slow. The advantage of the TEMA is that it provides a smaller delay than a moving average with a single or double smoothing. The indicator allows determining the direction and strength of the trend, and it can work on any timeframe. Uptrends are shown by blue color of the indicator line, downtrends by the red color. Close a short position and open a long one if the line color changes from red to blue. Cl
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Trade Helper
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Trade Helper indicator is a modification of the Trade Assistant indicator (by Andriy Moraru). The Trade Helper multitimeframe indicator is a good assistant for traders, useful as a filter in most trading strategies. This indicator combines the tactics of Elder's Triple Screen in a single chart, which lies in entering a trade when the same trend is present on three adjacent timeframes. The indicator operation is based on the principle of determining the trend on the three selected timeframes
Lotus
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
Lotus indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators allowing you to track the smoothed price change rate, as well as trend strength and change. The uptrend is shown as a green indicator line, while a downtrend is displayed in red. A long position can be opened when the indicator breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can be used for exiting positions. You
DEMA Cross
Pavel Gotkevitch
Experts
DEMA Cross DEMA Cross - это мультивалютный трендовый советник, работающий на реальных счетах любого типа, на любом временном интервале, с любым начальным депозитом, с постоянным или изменяющимся размером лота, с четырех- и с пятизначными котировками, а также с брокерами, использующими различный тип заливки ордеров. Отличительной особенностью советника является его стабильность и, что особенно важно, его достоверность. Результаты проверки советника в тестере стратегий в 4-х режимах (2 основных
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Gennadiy Voltornist
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Gennadiy Voltornist 2018.01.11 20:09 
 

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Daniel Andrejczuk
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Daniel Andrejczuk 2017.11.09 14:08 
 

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Nork
6187
Nork 2017.06.28 04:30 
 

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