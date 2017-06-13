TEMA Trend

The TEMA Trend indicator is based on two TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) - fast and slow.

The advantage of the TEMA is that it provides a smaller delay than a moving average with a single or double smoothing.

The indicator allows determining the direction and strength of the trend, and it can work on any timeframe.

Uptrends are shown by blue color of the indicator line, downtrends by the red color.

Close a short position and open a long one if the line color changes from red to blue.

Close a long position and open a short one if the line color changes from blue to red.

Use a small stop loss, as the line itself may suddenly change its color and direction.

The following can be set in the TEMA indicator's Inputs tab:

  • period (Fast Period, Slow Period);
  • price used calculations (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).

The Colors tab allows to choose the color, width and line style of the indicator.


Parameters

  • fast period - the number of bars used for fast TEMA calculation;
  • fast applied price - applied price type for the fast TEMA;
  • slow period - the number of bars used for slow TEMA calculation;
  • slow applied price - applied price type for the slow TEMA.
Recommended products
WPR with 2 Moving Averages MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "WPR with 2 Moving Averages" for MT5, No Repaint. - WPR itself is one of the best oscillators for scalping. - "WPR and 2 Moving Averages" Indicator allows you to see Fast and Slow Moving Averages of WPR oscillator. - Indicator gives opportunities to see the price corrections very early. - It is very easy to set up this indicator via parameters, it can be used on any time-frame. - You can see Buy and Sell entry conditions on the pictures. - With PC and Mobile alerts on WP
KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO
Karwan Msto Mohammed Mohammed
Indicators
Product Overview KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect and rank high-probability market patterns inside a user-defined chart range. The indicator combines multiple analysis engines in one professional tool: Candlestick pattern analysis Classic chart pattern recognition Harmonic structure detection Smart market structure / SMC-style analysis Instead of showing random signals across the full chart, the indicator allows the user to focus on a
BTC Trend Scalper MT5
Ardhan Kurniawan
Experts
BTC Trend Scalper MT5 Trend Capture Edition — Precision Momentum Trading for BTCUSD Hello, traders! I am BTC Trend Scalper MT5 — an intelligent Bitcoin trading Expert Advisor engineered to capture momentum moves with disciplined risk management. I am not a martingale. I am not a grid system. I am not a gambling robot. I am a trend-following scalper built specifically for traders who understand that protecting capital is more important than chasing every candle. My specialty? Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Boo
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
Indicators
HAS RSI Signal — Professional Trend Indicator with SL/TP Calculation HAS RSI Signal is a powerful trading tool that combines time-tested classics with modern noise-filtering algorithms. The indicator analyzes the market through the prism of Heiken Ashi Smoothed candles and the RSI oscillator, providing clear entry signals at trend reversals or when exiting overbought/oversold zones. Key Advantages: Double Filtration: Using Heiken Ashi Smoothed eliminates market "noise," while RSI confirms the mo
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilities
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
BlueBoat Fimathe PrimeCycle
Sebastian Wehrfritz
Indicators
BlueBoat – Prime Cycle is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes market cycles based on the Fimathe cycle model (Marcelo Ferreira) . It identifies and displays historic and live cycle structures such as CA, C1, C2, C3, etc., helping traders understand the rhythm and timing of price movement across multiple sessions. This tool is ideal for manual analysis or as a supporting signal in discretionary strategies. Key Features Historical Cycle Analysis – Backtest and visualize as many
Heikin Ashi MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Heiken Ashi (Smoothed with Dashboard) Professional Market Structure Visualization with Weighted Confluence Scoring Transform your trading with crystal-clear multi-timeframe analysis. This indicator combines smoothed Heiken Ashi candles with an intelligent weighted scoring system to give you unprecedented clarity in any market condition. YOUR TRADING QUESTIONS – ANSWERED INSTANTLY: 1. What's the REAL trend direction? Dashboard Reveals:   Higher timeframe (MN1, W1, D1, H4) trend a
CurvedSmoothChannelEnhanced
Roman Surmanidze
Indicators
CurvedSmoothChannel_Enhanced - Enhanced Price Channel Indicator **CurvedSmoothChannel_Enhanced** is a powerful and visually appealing price channel indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that helps you identify trends, potential reversals, and key price levels with precision. This enhanced version combines the power of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) and John Ehlers' Super Smooth Filter, creating a dynamic, adaptive channel that adjusts to market conditions across multiple time frames. #### Key Fea
Magic Finger Singal
Hui Zhao
5 (1)
Indicators
Magic Finger can help you identify trends and trading opportunities clearly. The finger points to the open position signal, and the discoloration line is confirmed by the trend. If you are a day trader, you can choose to trade during a period of active trading, referring to the discoloration line as the basis for the next order, finger signal as a filter. If you are a trend trader, you can choose a period above H1, wait for the appearance of the finger signal in the key price area, and enter t
Indicador Sniper
Fernando Navarro De Oliveira
Indicators
Real-Time Trend Intelligence & Precision Entry Timing SNIPER FNI 2.0 is a professional trading indicator designed to accurately detect trend reversals and strategic entry points by combining a dynamic volatility filter with structural market analysis. It is not just a signal generator. It is a price flow and directional intelligence tool . 1️⃣ Dynamic Trend Filter Built with an adaptive volatility-based smoothing system, it creates an intelligent filter that: Detects structural breakouts Identi
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Axiom Point
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Axiom Point — Precision Structural Breakout Indicator Axiom Point is a high-performance analytical indicator designed to identify high-probability reversal zones using price-action behaviour and adaptive balance filtering. The indicator applies a multi-layer analytical model to detect moments when price transitions beyond its normal equilibrium area, indicating a potential shift in market momentum. Unlike conventional trend-following tools, Axiom Point focuses on so-called points of no return —
Kiwi Forex Strength Scanner
- Nguyen Ngoc Diep
Indicators
Kiwi Forex Strength Scanner Kiwi Forex Strength Scanner MT5 is a free multi-timeframe Forex strength and market-structure indicator designed to help MetaTrader 5 traders quickly identify strong currencies, weak currencies, and higher-quality currency-pair opportunities. Instead of looking at a single indicator or timeframe, Kiwi Forex Strength Scanner combines currency strength, multi-timeframe analysis, trend alignment and higher-timeframe market structure into one easy-to-read dashboard. The o
FREE
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
Indicators
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calculates
Automatic Fibonacci Tool
Batsirayi L Marango
Indicators
Automatic Fibonacci Tool Fibonacci retracements is a popular instrument used by technical analysts to determine potential Support and Resistance areas. In technical analysis, this tool is created by taking two extreme points (usually a peak and a minimum) on the chart and dividing the vertical distance by the key Fibonacci coefficients equal to 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, and 100%. Our Automatic Fibonacci Tool is programmed to make thigs easier. Using this tool, there is no need to explicitly set
Alpha Trend MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Alpha Trend MT5 is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend MT5 indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible t
Mega Indicator MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Indicators
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing. You
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Indicators
Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Trend Master Chart MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicators
Trend Master Chart is the trend indicator you need. It overlays the chart and uses color coding to define different market trends/moves. It uses an algorithm that combines two moving averages and different oscillators. The periods of these three elements are modifiable. It works on any time-frame and any Pair. At a glance you will be able to identify an upward or downward trend and the different entry points into this trend. For example during a marked upward trend (light green color) the diffe
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.83 (18)
Indicators
ATREND: How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The " ATREND " indicator for the MT5 platform is designed to provide traders with robust buy and sell signals by utilizing a combination of technical analysis methodologies. This indicator primarily leverages the Average True Range (ATR) for volatility measurement, alongside trend detection algorithms to identify potential market movements. Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁ Dynamic Trend Detect
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicators
== LT RAINBOW TREND - THE TREND INDICATOR WITH 36 MOVING AVERAGES == OVERVIEW LT Rainbow Trend is an advanced technical trend analysis indicator that utilizes 36 simultaneous Moving Averages with a smart color system (Rainbow). Developed for traders who want to trade in the direction of the main trend with maximum visual clarity, the indicator transforms the complexity of multi-timeframe analysis into a simple, colorful, and highly intuitive visualization. Ideal for traders who understand that
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Big Black Shark MT5
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Tool for Identifying Potential Reversal Points and Trend Direction This tool is excellent for identifying potential market reversal points and trend direction. It works well in combination with confirming indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, RSI, which are standard on all MT5 platforms. Together, they form a reliable trading strategy. The settings allow for adjusting the channel’s distance and period. It is recommended to enter a trade when the signal line crosses the upper channel boundary and
The Pulse mt5
Roman Kuleshov
Indicators
The Pulse is an indicator that shows the accumulation period in real time. In simple words: Accumulation is when "smart money" quietly collects an asset before launching a powerful movement in the market. On the chart, it looks like the price is "stuck" in one range. This is the accumulation phase — someone is preparing for a big move. And if you learn to notice these moments — when the market seems to "freeze", but at the same time tension is felt — you can be in the right place at the right t
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.8 (158)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:  [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:  [Auto Trader]
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (16)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (6)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
More from author
MAPC
Pavel Gotkevitch
3 (1)
Indicators
MAPC (Moving Average Percent's Change) shows the Moving Average's percent change from one period to another selected period allowing you to track the smoothed price change rate. MAPC is calculated according to the following equation: MAPC[i] = 100 * (MA[i] - MA[i - n]) / MA[i],  where: MA[i] - current Moving Average value;   MA[i - n] - value of the Moving Average that is n periods away from the current Moving Average value. Input Parameters Period - Moving Average period; Method - smoothing me
FREE
Bulls Power Mod
Pavel Gotkevitch
3 (1)
Indicators
Only Exponential Moving Average at Close Price is used in standard Bulls Power limiting the possibilities of that indicator to some extent. Bulls Power Mod enables you to select from four Moving Averages and seven applied prices, thus greatly expanding the indicator's functionality.
FREE
Bears Power Mod
Pavel Gotkevitch
3 (1)
Indicators
Only Exponential Moving Average at Close Price is used in standard Bears Power limiting the possibilities of that indicator to some extent. Bears Power Mod enables you to select from four Moving Averages and seven applied prices, thus greatly expanding the indicator's functionality.
FREE
DeMarker Mod
Pavel Gotkevitch
4 (2)
Indicators
В стандартном индикаторе DeMarker используется простая скользящая средняя - Simple Moving Average, что несколько ограничивает возможности этого индикатора. В представленном индикаторе DeMarker Mod добавлен выбор из четырех скользящих средних - Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted, что позволяет существенно расширить возможности данного индикатора.   Параметры стандартного индикатора DeMarker: ·         period  - количество баров, используемых для расчета индикатора;   Параметры индикат
FREE
Support and Resistance
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
Support & Resistance indicator is a modification of the standard Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The indicator works on any timeframes. It displays support and resistance levels on the chart and allows setting stop loss and take profit levels (you can check the exact value by putting the mouse cursor over the level). Blue dashed lines are support level. Red dashed lines are resistance levels. If you want, you can change the style and color of these lines. If the price approaches a support lev
MA Crossing
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
MA Crossing displays two moving averages on the chart painting their crossing points in different colors - blue (buy) and red (sell). The indicator clearly defines the trend direction and power and simplifies the perception of market signals. The indicator may be useful in the strategies involving two moving averages' crossing method. The indicator's input parameters allow you to select the following settings for each moving average: period (Fast Period, Slow Period); smoothing period (Simple, E
Vates
Pavel Gotkevitch
4.2 (5)
Experts
Vates is a Latin word meaning a prophet. Vates is a multicurrency trend Expert Advisor that can run on any type real accounts, on any timeframe, with any initial deposit, with a fixed or varying lot size, with four and five-digit quotes, with brokers offering different order filling types. A distinctive feature of the EA is its stability and reliability. The results of Expert Advisor testing in the Strategy Tester in four modes (two main modes – normal and with a delay, and two additional modes
Grab
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Grab indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can be used for
CCI Modified
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The standard Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator uses a Simple Moving Average, which somewhat limits capabilities of this indicator. The presented CCI Modified indicator features a selection of four moving averages - Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted, which allows to significantly extend the capabilities of this indicator. Parameter of the standard Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator period - the number of bars used for the indicator calculations; apply to - selection from
Unda
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Unda indicator determines the trend direction and strength, as well as signals about trend changes. The indicator uses price extremums for the previous periods and calculates the ratio between the current price and extremums. Therefore, the only parameter is Period (default = 13), which sets the number of bars to determine extremums. The higher the Period, the less the number of signals about trend changes, but the greater the indicator delay. Uptrends are shown by blue color of the indicato
K Channel
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
K_Channel is a technical indicator defining the current Forex market status - trend or flat. The indicator works on any timeframe. H1 and higher timeframes are recommended though to minimize false signals. The indicator is displayed as lines above and below EMA. Average True Range (ATR) is used as bands' width. Therefore, the channel is based on volatility. This version allows you to change all the parameters of the main Moving Average. Unlike Bollinger Bands that applies the standard deviation
D Channel
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
D-Channel is a technical indicator defining the current Forex market status - trend or flat. The indicator is based on DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average). The advantage of DEMA is that it eliminates false signals at the saw-toothed price movement and allows saving a position at a strong trend. The indicator can work on any timeframe, though H1 and higher timeframes are recommended to minimize false signals. The indicator displays a channel as lines located above and below the average line.
Stips
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
Stips is a histogram indicator that determines trend direction and strength, as well as trend changes. The indicator can be used as a normal oscillator, i.e. analyze its trend change signals (crossing the zero line), as well as divergence and exit from overbought and oversold zones. The indicator uses extreme prices of previous periods and calculates the ratio between the current price and extreme values. Therefore its only parameter is Period (default is 13), which sets the number of bars to de
F Channel
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
F-Channel is a technical indicator defining the current Forex market status - trend or flat. The indicator is based on FRAMA (Fractal Adaptive Moving Average). The FRAMA follows strong trend movements and slows down significantly during price consolidation. The indicator is able to work on any timeframes, but H1 and higher timeframes are recommended to minimize false signals. The indicator displays a channel as lines located above and below the middle line. The upper and lower lines can serve as
Labor
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
Labor is a technical analysis indicator defining trend direction and power, as well as signaling a trend change. The indicator is based on a modified EMA (Exponential Moving Average) with an additional smoothing filter. The indicator works on any timeframe. The uptrend is shown as a blue line, while a downtrend - as a red one. Close a short position and open a long one if the line color changes from red to blue. Close a long position and open a short one if the line color changes from blue to re
P Channel
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
P-Channel is a technical indicator determining the current Forex market status - trend or flat. The indicator is able to work on any timeframes, but H1 and higher timeframes are recommended to minimize false signals. The indicator displays a channel as lines located above and below the middle line. The upper and lower lines can serve as the resistance and support levels. Sell when the price reaches the upper line, and buy when the price reaches the lower line. It is recommended to use a small st
FRAMA Crossing
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The FRAMA Crossing indicator displays on a chart two FRAMAs (Fractal Adaptive Moving Average) and paints their crossing areas in different colors – blue (buy) and red (sell). FRAMA follows strong trend movements and slows down significantly during price consolidation. The indicator clearly defines the trend direction and power and simplifies the perception of market signals. The indicator can work on any timeframes may be useful in the strategies involving two moving averages' crossing method. T
CCI Crossing
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The CCI Crossing indicator displays the intersection of two CCI (Commodity Channel Index) indicators - fast and slow - in a separate window. The intersection area is filled in blue, when the fast CCI is above the slow CCI. The intersection area is filled in red, when the fast CCI is below the slow CCI. This indicator is a convenient tool for measuring the deviations of the current price from the statistically average price and identifying overbought and oversold levels. The indicator can work on
Dash
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
Dash is a histogram indicator, which measures the rate of price change and determines the overbought and oversold levels. The indicator uses price extremums for the previous periods and calculates the ratio between the current price and extremums. Therefore, the only parameter is Period , which sets the number of bars to determine extremums. A long position can be opened when the red lines of the indicator start leaving the oversold area and break the -1 level upwards. A short position can be op
Surge
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Surge indicator combines the features of trend indicators and oscillators. The indicator measures the rate of price change and determines the overbought and oversold market levels. The indicator can be used on all timeframes and is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles. The indicator uses price extremums for the previous periods and calculates the ratio between the current price and extremums. Therefore, the only parameter is Period, which sets the number of bars to determ
DEMA Crossing
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The DEMA Crossing indicator displays the intersection of two DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average) - fast and slow. The intersection area is filled in blue, when the fast DEMA is above the slow DEMA. The intersection area is filled in red, when the fast DEMA is below the slow DEMA. The advantage of the DEMA moving average is that it eliminates false signals at the saw-toothed price movement and allows saving a position at a strong trend. The indicator clearly defines the trend direction and p
Trend Sight
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Trend Sight indicator shows the Moving Average's percent change from the current bar to the other selected bar allowing you to track the smoothed price change rate, as well as trend strength and change. The uptrend is shown as a blue indicator line, while a downtrend is displayed in red. Close a short position and open a long one if the line color changes from red to blue. Close a long position and open a short one if the line color changes from blue to red. You should use a tight stop loss,
Trend Sign
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Trend Sign indicator is a modification of the MACD indicator (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), which allows determining the direction and strength of the trend, as well as a trend change. The indicator is based on two moving averages - fast and slow, and it can work on any timeframe. Uptrends are shown by blue color of the indicator line, downtrends by the red color. Close a short position and open a long one if the line color changes from red to blue. Close a long position and open a
DEMA Trend
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The DEMA Trend indicator is based on two DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average) - fast and slow. The advantage of the DEMA moving average is that it eliminates false signals at the saw-toothed price movement and allows saving a position at a strong trend. The indicator allows determining the direction and strength of the trend, and it can work on any timeframe. Uptrends are shown by blue color of the indicator line, downtrends by the red color. Close a short position and open a long one if the
T Channel
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
T-Channel is a technical indicator defining the current Forex market status - trend or flat. The indicator is based on TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average). The advantage of the TEMA is that it provides a smaller delay than a moving average with a single or double smoothing. The indicator is able to work on any timeframes, but H1 and higher timeframes are recommended to minimize false signals. The indicator displays a channel as lines located above and below the middle line. The upper and lo
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Trade Helper
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Trade Helper indicator is a modification of the Trade Assistant indicator (by Andriy Moraru). The Trade Helper multitimeframe indicator is a good assistant for traders, useful as a filter in most trading strategies. This indicator combines the tactics of Elder's Triple Screen in a single chart, which lies in entering a trade when the same trend is present on three adjacent timeframes. The indicator operation is based on the principle of determining the trend on the three selected timeframes
Lotus
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
Lotus indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators allowing you to track the smoothed price change rate, as well as trend strength and change. The uptrend is shown as a green indicator line, while a downtrend is displayed in red. A long position can be opened when the indicator breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can be used for exiting positions. You
DEMA Cross
Pavel Gotkevitch
Experts
DEMA Cross DEMA Cross - это мультивалютный трендовый советник, работающий на реальных счетах любого типа, на любом временном интервале, с любым начальным депозитом, с постоянным или изменяющимся размером лота, с четырех- и с пятизначными котировками, а также с брокерами, использующими различный тип заливки ордеров. Отличительной особенностью советника является его стабильность и, что особенно важно, его достоверность. Результаты проверки советника в тестере стратегий в 4-х режимах (2 основных
Filter:
[Deleted] 2019.01.14 06:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.12.24 19:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel Andrejczuk
5597
Daniel Andrejczuk 2017.11.09 13:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.08.13 06:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nork
6187
Nork 2017.06.28 04:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review