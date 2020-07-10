Trend Mix
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
The Trend Mix indicator reliably monitors the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. This is a promising arrow indicator. He catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods, and for long-term trading. The indicator implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature.