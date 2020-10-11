MA turn and 1 to 6 MA trend and RSI EA

  • Experts
  • Klein Gyula
    Klein Gyula

    Klein Gyula

    I use my own programmed robot in my trade. I programmed my own trade into an mt4 mt5 robot.

    Hungary:

    Magam programozot robotomat használom a kereskedésemben. Saját kereskedésemet magam programoztam le mt4 mt5 robotba.
    1 comment
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 11 October 2020
  • Activations: 5

I speak in Hungarian.

Magyarul beszélek benne.

Első felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be

(Első felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=9s 

Első felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2id5O1KPrI

Második felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp2i7QN-IMc

Első felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw

Második felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s

Harmadik felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ

Negyedik felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU)

Nice Day Signalos!

  • Positive building Muving Average Turn. Positive construction for Moving Average Round.
  • If the Muving Average closes the candle over the candle. Buy takes.
  • If the Muving Average closes the candle under the candle. Sell takes.
  • MA trend. It can be set for him.
  • Positive MA SL followed. MA SL. Can be used.
  • Positive SL. Long can be the bottom of the candle.
  • Positive SL. Short can be the top of the candle.
  • SL TP. It can be set for him.
  • Pip distance. There is a setting.
  • The robot is trading between the set price.

  • MA = Moving Average (SMA)

  • MA 7-4000 recommended settings.

Szép Napot Signalos!

  • Pozicíó épités Muving Average fordulóra.
  • Ha a Muving Average felett zárodik a gyertya. Buy vesz.
  • Ha a Muving Average alatt zárodik a gyertya. Sell vesz.
  • MA trend. Be lehet állitani neki.
  • Pozitív MA SL követő. MA SL.  Be lehet álltani neki.
  • Pozitív SL. Longnál lehet a gyertya alja.
  • Pozitív SL. Shortnál lehet a gyertya teteje.
  • SL TP. Be lehet állitani neki.
  • Pip távolság. Beállítás van.
  • Beállított ár között kereskedik a robot.
  • MA 7-4000 ajánlot beállítások.


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Experts
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Yang Wu
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Mehmet Haluk Tunc
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Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
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Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
Experts
The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
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The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
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Nice Day! - A moving average candle indicates a high and low turn trend. - MA_vonal_vastagsaga: MA_line_thickness. - MA_vonal_szine: MA_line_color. - MA_vonal_szine_long: MA_line_color_long. - MA_vonal_szine_short: MA_line_color_short. - mql5.com can also be used for my robots. Szép Napot! - Mozgó átlag gyertyájának magas (High) és alacsony (Low) fordulos trend jelzése. - mql5.com robotjaimhoz is használható.
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Szia! Egy indikátorral. Több idő gyertyájának kirajzoltatása egy charton. Különböző színek rendelhetők a long és short gyertyákhoz. Vonal vastagsága állítható. A gyertya kitöltése engedélyezhető. Hello! With an indicator. Drawing multiple time candles on a chart. Different colors can be ordered for long and short candles. Line thickness can be adjusted. Filling the candle can be allowed. Videó: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9bequnAw-g&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein
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Hi! Between the given time range. Adds profit and lot. This can be written on the charter in English and Hungarian. The name of the symbol must be entered exactly. Good used for it. :) Szia! A meg adott idősáv között Összeadja a profitot és lot-ot. Ezt ki írathatjuk Angolul és Magyarul a chartra. Pontosan kell beírni a szimbólum nevét. Jó használatott hozzá. :)
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MTF Moving Average High Low line. I use it in my MT5 and MT4 robots in the round. Look at the robots and indicators I put up under my name. Good luck trading! :) MTF Moving Average (Mozgó Átlag)  High (felső) Low (alsó) line (vonala). MT5 és MT4 robotomban használom a fordulóban. Nézd meg a nevem alatt milyen robotokat és indikátort   raktam fel . Sok sikert a kereskedéshez! :)
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