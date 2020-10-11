MA turn and 1 to 6 MA trend and RSI EA
- Experts
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Klein GyulaI use my own programmed robot in my trade. I programmed my own trade into an mt4 mt5 robot.
Hungary:
Magam programozot robotomat használom a kereskedésemben. Saját kereskedésemet magam programoztam le mt4 mt5 robotba.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 11 October 2020
- Activations: 5
I speak in Hungarian.
Magyarul beszélek benne.
Első felvétel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be
(Első felvétel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=9s
Első felvétel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2id5O1KPrI
Második felvétel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp2i7QN-IMc
Első felvétel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw
Második felvétel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s
Harmadik felvétel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU)
Nice Day Signalos!
- Positive building Muving Average Turn. Positive construction for Moving Average Round.
- If the Muving Average closes the candle over the candle. Buy takes.
- If the Muving Average closes the candle under the candle. Sell takes.
- MA trend. It can be set for him.
- Positive MA SL followed. MA SL. Can be used.
- Positive SL. Long can be the bottom of the candle.
- Positive SL. Short can be the top of the candle.
- SL TP. It can be set for him.
- Pip distance. There is a setting.
- The robot is trading between the set price.
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MA = Moving Average (SMA)
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MA 7-4000 recommended settings.
Szép Napot Signalos!
- Pozicíó épités Muving Average fordulóra.
- Ha a Muving Average felett zárodik a gyertya. Buy vesz.
- Ha a Muving Average alatt zárodik a gyertya. Sell vesz.
- MA trend. Be lehet állitani neki.
- Pozitív MA SL követő. MA SL. Be lehet álltani neki.
- Pozitív SL. Longnál lehet a gyertya alja.
- Pozitív SL. Shortnál lehet a gyertya teteje.
- SL TP. Be lehet állitani neki.
- Pip távolság. Beállítás van.
- Beállított ár között kereskedik a robot.
- MA 7-4000 ajánlot beállítások.