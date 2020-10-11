MA turn and 1 to 6 MA trend and 3 SL and RSI EA

  • Experts
  • Klein Gyula
    Klein Gyula

    Klein Gyula

    I use my own programmed robot in my trade. I programmed my own trade into an mt4 mt5 robot.

    Hungary:

    Magam programozot robotomat használom a kereskedésemben. Saját kereskedésemet magam programoztam le mt4 mt5 robotba.
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

I speak in Hungarian.

Magyarul beszélek benne.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54925

Első felvétel. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be

Második felvétel.

A videóban csak a 3 SL számít a végén magyarázatnak. A robotban nem ez a kereskedési vásárlás működik. Hanem amit fent mutattam.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp;ab_channel=GyulaKlein

(Első felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=9s 

Első felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2id5O1KPrI

Második felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp2i7QN-IMc

Első felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw

Második felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s

Harmadik felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ

Negyedik felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU)

Nice Day Signalos!

  • Positive building Muving Average Turn. Positive construction for Moving Average Round.
  • If the Muving Average closes the candle over the candle. Buy takes.
  • If the Muving Average closes the candle under the candle. Sell takes.
  • MA trend. It can be set for him.
  • Positive MA SL followed. MA SL. Can be used.
  • Positive SL. Long can be the bottom of the candle.
  • Positive SL. Short can be the top of the candle.
  • SL TP. It can be set for him.
  • Pip distance. There is a setting.
  • The robot is trading between the set price.

  • MA = Moving Average (SMA)

  • MA 7-4000 recommended settings.

Szép Napot Signalos!

  • Pozicíó épités Muving Average fordulóra.
  • Ha a Muving Average felett zárodik a gyertya. Buy vesz.
  • Ha a Muving Average alatt zárodik a gyertya. Sell vesz.
  • MA trend. Be lehet állitani neki.
  • Pozitív MA SL követő. MA SL.  Be lehet álltani neki.
  • Pozitív SL. Longnál lehet a gyertya alja.
  • Pozitív SL. Shortnál lehet a gyertya teteje.
  • SL TP. Be lehet állitani neki.
  • Pip távolság. Beállítás van.
  • Beállított ár között kereskedik a robot.
  • MA 7-4000 ajánlot beállítások.


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Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Experts
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
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A 1 to 6 MA trend and M5 to W1 MA trend EA
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Manual and EA trade and MA trend
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I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2id5O1KPrI Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp2i7QN-IMc (Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s Harmadik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ Negyedik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU ) Nice Day Signalos! If the Muving Average closes the candle over the candle.
MA turn and 6 MA trend EA
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Utam MA High Low
Klein Gyula
Indicators
Nice Day! - A moving average candle indicates a high and low turn trend. - MA_vonal_vastagsaga: MA_line_thickness. - MA_vonal_szine: MA_line_color. - MA_vonal_szine_long: MA_line_color_long. - MA_vonal_szine_short: MA_line_color_short. - mql5.com can also be used for my robots. Szép Napot! - Mozgó átlag gyertyájának magas (High) és alacsony (Low) fordulos trend jelzése. - mql5.com robotjaimhoz is használható.
MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
Klein Gyula
Experts
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=
MTF candle indicator Utam
Klein Gyula
Indicators
Szia! Egy indikátorral. Több idő gyertyájának kirajzoltatása egy charton. Különböző színek rendelhetők a long és short gyertyákhoz. Vonal vastagsága állítható. A gyertya kitöltése engedélyezhető. Hello! With an indicator. Drawing multiple time candles on a chart. Different colors can be ordered for long and short candles. Line thickness can be adjusted. Filling the candle can be allowed. Videó: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9bequnAw-g&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein
Query specified past time for symbol Utam
Klein Gyula
Indicators
Hi! Between the given time range. Adds profit and lot. This can be written on the charter in English and Hungarian. The name of the symbol must be entered exactly. Good used for it. :) Szia! A meg adott idősáv között Összeadja a profitot és lot-ot. Ezt ki írathatjuk Angolul és Magyarul a chartra. Pontosan kell beírni a szimbólum nevét. Jó használatott hozzá. :)
Utam MTF Moving Average High Low Line
Klein Gyula
Indicators
MTF Moving Average High Low line. I use it in my MT5 and MT4 robots in the round. Look at the robots and indicators I put up under my name. Good luck trading! :) MTF Moving Average (Mozgó Átlag)  High (felső) Low (alsó) line (vonala). MT5 és MT4 robotomban használom a fordulóban. Nézd meg a nevem alatt milyen robotokat és indikátort   raktam fel . Sok sikert a kereskedéshez! :)
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