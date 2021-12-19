At first, I got my teeth into Dragon Ultra Expert Advisor.

Forex Trading Psychology 101

You may have heard of the “3 M’s” of trading; Mind, Money and Method. In this lesson, we are going to discuss

the first M, the mind. Trading, perhaps more than any other profession in the world, is an extremely cerebral endeavor.





The emotions of trading

To understand and then eventually conquer your trading psychology, you need to have a thorough understanding of

the major emotions that you’ll undoubtedly experience as you trade the market.

Greed, Euphoria, Fear / Doubt, Hope, Regret, Anger / Frustration





The psychology of a successful trader

Psychologists have made profiles of many professional groups such as the police, pilots and firemen. It is becoming

more and more frequent that businesses of all sorts are beginning to request job applicants to undergo psychometric

tests to see if they are suitable for the job. In these tests, certain personality qualities are seen as more desirable

than others for particular lines of work.

1. Open-mindedness – Successful traders are open to new ideas. They do not close their minds off to other

possibilities if these can be shown to be beneficial. They will have a successful system of their own which works

for them but they are quite willing to try out other ideas that seem promising.

2 Conscientiousness – Trading requires a lot of hard work and successful traders take their job very seriously.

They will not trade unless well-prepared. They are also meticulous in their adherence to their trading journal.

3. Helpfulness – Successful traders are willing to share their knowledge and skills with others to help them improve.

They realise that not everyone can become a successful trader but they know that for some they can make a real difference.

5. Neurotics – Motivation and passion will help develop techniques to overcome any not so ideal qualities. In addition, overcoming such

obstacles shows determination and that is a quality that makes a winner. Personality is important and plays a major role, for instance

how self-disciplined and in control of your emotions you are. If these are lacking, then they have to be developed to become successful.