Dragon Ultra

5

At first, I got my teeth into Dragon Ultra Expert Advisor.

Build a smart grid both with the trend and against the trend.

The powerful combination of locking and partial loss closure.

The program is constantly being improved and upgraded.

You should use the Dragon Training proficiently before buying the product.

You can run in real environment with the Dragon Lite, note that the input parameters are hidden.

Advantages of the Dragon Ultra

Smart recovery system with Fibonacci grid

Good resistance to unexpected market events

The dynamic displacement correction system

Multistage gain closing algorithm

The evolution of all Expert Advisors

Stage 1: Build a simple grid system

Stage 2: Build a simple martingale system

Stage 3: Apply a Fibonacci system

Stage 4: Apply a recovery Fibonacci system

Stage 5 (latest): Apply a recovery Fibonacci system with Hedge

Dragon Ultra is now available at Stage 5 (the most advanced Expert Advisor).

Recommendations

Use broker with low spread

Minimum deposit of $1000

Minimum leverage: 1:1000

The recommended symbol is EURUSD

Parameters

Trading Mode: Change to UNLIMITED

Please optimize the parameter Step Point, Trailing Point first.


The market always has to have a retracement to create player psychology. If the market only has a strong uptrend or a

strong downtrend, it's too easy for players. Because the player can immediately guess whether this order wins or loses.

Dragon Ultra was born to take full profit from every moment that happens. It is very rare for the market to run in one direction

without retracement, usually about 2 or 3 times a year for EURUSD. These times must be handled manually to exit, you can

train yourself to master by using Dragon Training. Or if you want to learn the secret quickly please contact me after purchasing.

With Dragon Ultra you only have a half of the power, once the secrets are revealed you will have complete control of the market.


Forex Trading Psychology 101

You may have heard of the “3 M’s” of trading; Mind, Money and Method. In this lesson, we are going to discuss

the first M, the mind. Trading, perhaps more than any other profession in the world, is an extremely cerebral endeavor.


The emotions of trading

To understand and then eventually conquer your trading psychology, you need to have a thorough understanding of

the major emotions that you’ll undoubtedly experience as you trade the market.

Greed,  Euphoria, Fear / Doubt, Hope, Regret, Anger / Frustration


The psychology of a successful trader

Psychologists have made profiles of many professional groups such as the police, pilots and firemen. It is becoming

more and more frequent that businesses of all sorts are beginning to request job applicants to undergo psychometric

tests to see if they are suitable for the job. In these tests, certain personality qualities are seen as more desirable

than others for particular lines of work.

1. Open-mindedness – Successful traders are open to new ideas. They do not close their minds off to other

possibilities if these can be shown to be beneficial. They will have a successful system of their own which works

for them but they are quite willing to try out other ideas that seem promising.

2 Conscientiousness – Trading requires a lot of hard work and successful traders take their job very seriously.

They will not trade unless well-prepared. They are also meticulous in their adherence to their trading journal.

3. Helpfulness – Successful traders are willing to share their knowledge and skills with others to help them improve.

They realise that not everyone can become a successful trader but they know that for some they can make a real difference.

5. Neurotics – Motivation and passion will help develop techniques to overcome any not so ideal qualities. In addition, overcoming such

obstacles shows determination and that is a quality that makes a winner. Personality is important and plays a major role, for instance

how self-disciplined and in control of your emotions you are. If these are lacking, then they have to be developed to become successful.

Reviews 1
Robert Gregory Tiddy
3288
Robert Gregory Tiddy 2022.07.14 09:07 
 

Damn this EA is good, been using it for quite some time now before doing a review. The functionality is super smart with it's partial closures and where it places the units. Love the EA and hope you keep maintaining it! Good job mate!

