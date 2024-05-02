Harmonic Weaver

The price is 997$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10)

Next price: 1197$

Introduction

Harmonic trading is a sophisticated approach to the financial market that utilizes the recognition of specific geometric patterns, called harmonic patterns, to predict future price movements. These patterns are based on Fibonacci ratios, a well-known mathematical sequence recognized for its unique properties and presence in various natural phenomena and financial structures. Harmonic trading combines the principles of technical analysis with mathematics to identify trading opportunities with remarkable accuracy.

Advantages:

Harmonic trading offers several distinctive advantages over other market analysis methods, including:

  • Prediction Accuracy: By using Fibonacci ratios, harmonic trading precisely identifies potential reversal points (PRZ) in financial markets. This accuracy helps traders optimize their entry and exit points, thereby improving profitability potential.
  • Universal Applicability: Harmonic patterns can be applied to various financial instruments, including stocks, currencies (Forex), commodities, and cryptocurrencies, making this method extremely versatile.
  • Risk Management: By providing clear levels for stop-loss and take-profit, harmonic trading helps traders manage risk effectively, a crucial aspect for long-term trading success.
  • Complementarity: This method can be used alongside other trading strategies, offering a more holistic and balanced trading approach.

Bot Presentation:

In the dynamic world of trading, efficiency and precision are paramount. Our advanced harmonic trading bot has been designed to meet these demands, offering traders a comprehensive and sophisticated solution.

Key Features:

  • 88 Harmonic Patterns: Our bot can detect 88 harmonic patterns, positioning it as a leader in terms of diversity and completeness. This wide range of patterns ensures exhaustive market coverage, increasing your chances of success.
  • Complete Customization: With our bot, you have total control. Through numerous input variables, traders can fully customize the bot to perfectly match their trading strategy, risk preferences, and financial goals.
  • Comprehensive User Guide: We provide a complete guide to help you understand the bot's operation, from installation to advanced settings. Despite its underlying complexity, the bot is designed to be accessible and easy to use for everyone.
  • Use on All Financial Instruments: Whether you trade Forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, or any other financial instrument, our bot is ready for use. Its versatility ensures adaptability to all markets, maximizing your trading reach.
  • High-Performance Harmonic Pattern Analysis: Our advanced technology analyzes harmonic patterns with exceptional precision, providing reliable and timely trading signals. Real-time pattern display allows you to track market action as it happens.
  • Ease of Use: Despite the sophistication and complexity of our bot, we have ensured that it is simple and intuitive to use. Even beginner traders can easily navigate the interface and fully benefit from its advanced features.

Conclusion: Your Gateway to Trading Success

In conclusion, our Expert Advisor stands out as the most comprehensive and advanced tool on the platform, specifically designed for demanding traders who settle for nothing but the best. By integrating both harmonic patterns and Fibonacci levels — globally recognized and respected methods in the trading universe— we offer you an unprecedented solution to decipher the complexities of financial markets.

What we provide surpasses anything available on the market today. No competitor offers a tool as advanced and specialized in harmonic patterns, making our Expert Advisor a true gem in the trading world. Its ease of use, despite its technical complexity, ensures that you, regardless of your experience level, can navigate seamlessly toward success.

By choosing our Expert Advisor, you are investing not only in a trading tool but in a trusted partner that broadens your trading horizons, improves your accuracy, and optimizes your risk management. It is an invitation to redefine your trading, exploit previously inaccessible opportunities, and maximize your gains with increased confidence and serenity.

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80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Ultra Pure
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
Experts
No flashy tricks. No broken promises. Ultra Pure is designed for traders who care about one thing: consistency. Whether you’re scaling through a prop challenge or managing client capital, this EA stays within the limits — and delivers. Run it on a single chart: Attach to CADJPY on timeframe M15. That’s it. One chart. One weapon. Correct backtest requires proper setup! Contact me to get my .ini file and guidance. Important: This EA is priced at 1000 for now. After 5 licenses are sold, it will be
CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader
Imad Saadeh
5 (2)
Experts
Official Purchase Notice CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe. CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, m
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Experts
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor ORB Revolution is a professional-grade Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for disciplined, risk-controlled automated trading . Built with institutional standards in mind, this system prioritizes capital protection , repeatable execution , and transparent decision logic — ideal for serious traders and prop-firm challenge participants. ORB Revolution fully supports NETTING and HEDGING accounts and includes internal saf
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
Msnr Low Drawdown Scalper
Jayakodi Arachchiyalage Sumanawathi
Experts
MSNR Scalper EA is a precision-built expert advisor designed to capture small, consistent profits through high-frequency scalping. With a history quality of 98% and over 200,000 bars tested, this EA has demonstrated remarkable stability and growth across a 7-month backtest period. The equity curve speaks for itself — a near-uninterrupted upward slope from $200 to over $2,500, with virtually no visible drawdown periods. The bot achieves this through tight risk management and a high-probability e
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Math7110 2024.06.02 13:15 
 

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