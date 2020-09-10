DPPD Dynamic Price Percent Deviation

DPPD (Dynamic Price Percent Deviation) is a simple yet effective indicator following the rule "buy low, sell high".

Indicator can send e mail, alert, and MQL ID push notifications. There is also a possibility to set an individual personal notification at any deviation level.

Individual notification can have an added individual comment.

Why is DPPD dynamic? Because deviation is not measured from a static point. Deviation is measured as a price deviation from a given average in percent.

Reccommended setting for any timeframe is 200 Daily Moving Average, which according to a general consensus is a line of big swings and trends, however any other setting may also work and can be very effective if used properly.

The indicator will inform trader at any point in time how much the price is lower or higher than a given average.

Indicator works on all timeframes and can use any type of price and any moving average methode.

Indicator has levels set to 10% deviation each, for easier spotting of extreme deviations. In general best buying and selling opportunities start from 10%.



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Blind broker system 4
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Utilities
The sole purpouse of Blind Broker System is hiding your trade plans and making them invisible to your Broker. If you really want to make him "blind" and make sure he does not know anything about your stop loss levels, volumes, take profit levels in advance, simply use this trading robot . Blind Broker System is an alternative system of managing orders. In some sense it is same as the system inside Meta Trader Terminal. The difference is that all orders submitted thru Blind Broker System i
FREE
ICustom Indicator Tester
Piotr Latoszynski
5 (3)
Utilities
iCUSTOM INDICATOR TESTER is a tool for CODERS but not only. It is a programme designed for testing and checking custom indicators even if or especially if you have no source code as .mq4 file but only a compiled .ex4 file. TRADERS may test an indicator and see if their idea connects with indicator data - if the idea is really calculated and if it is possible to create an EA based on this particular indicator. It can save time of both - developers and traders. Please type in the name of the indic
FREE
External EA Manager
Piotr Latoszynski
5 (1)
Utilities
EXTERNAL EA MANAGER is a programme designed to help manage trading. If you want any EAs to stop trading at a certain point (for example on FRIDAY in the evening) and you would like to do it remotely and automatically... EXTERNAL EA MANAGER is a programme for you. It will deinitialize the whole MT4 terminal and all EAs running. During deinitializiation process there is an option to kill all trades. It means all opened trades as well as all pending orders will be terminated. You can use a maximum
FREE
Broker Desynchronization script MT4
Piotr Latoszynski
Utilities
Broker Desynchronization script MT4 is a script in the form of an EA. It will check the desynchronization of a BROKER's server compared to your time at your PC. Usually BROKER sets time forward to have some space to execute trades. If you wish to check how big the difference is, please load the EA to any chart. After loading, it will wait for the first tick to check the desynchronization. Information will be available for 10 seconds. NOTE! If market is closed, you get information to try again la
FREE
Blind broker system 5
Piotr Latoszynski
Utilities
The sole purpouse of Blind Broker System is hiding your trade plans and making them invisible to your Broker. If you really want to make him "blind" and make sure he does not know anything about your stop loss levels, volumes, take profit levels in advance, simply use this trading robot . Blind Broker System is an alternative system of managing orders. In some sense it is same as the system inside Meta Trader Terminal. The difference is that all orders submitted thru Blind Broker System in
FREE
Broker Desynchronization script
Piotr Latoszynski
Utilities
Broker Desynchronization script MT5 is a script in the form of an EA. It will check the desynchronization of a BROKER's server compared to your time at your PC. Usually BROKER sets time forward to have some space to execute trades. If you wish to check how big the difference is, please load the EA to any chart. After loading, it will wait for the first tick to check the desynchronization. Information will be available for 10 seconds. NOTE! If market is closed, you get information to try again la
FREE
Market Deviation Scanner
Piotr Latoszynski
Utilities
Let the robot scan the whole market for you and spot best trading opportunities while you live your normal life. Market Deviation Scanner measures deviation of prices from a given average in percent. Reccommended setting for all averages is a 200 DAILY SIMPLE MOVING AVERAGE , however any parameter can be modified at will - Scanner is fully customizable . There is a possibility to set an e mail , MQL push or alert notification if a certain price deviation level has been breached. On one chart a
Blind broker system MT4
Piotr Latoszynski
5 (1)
Utilities
The sole purpouse of Blind Broker System is hiding your trade plans and making them invisible to your broker. If you really want to make him "blind" and make sure he does not know anything in advance about your stop loss levels, take profit levels, volumes - just use this trading robot . Special thanks to Mr. Henryk Kardas for the initiation and idea of this project. Keep in mind that a free demo provided by MQL cannot let you test features of this EA. For a real test, please download a real D
Market Deviation Scanner MT5
Piotr Latoszynski
Utilities
Let the robot scan the whole market for you and spot best trading opportunities while you live your normal life. Market Deviation Scanner measures deviation of prices from a given average in percent. Reccommended setting for all averages is a 200 DAILY SIMPLE MOVING AVERAGE , however any parameter can be modified at will - Scanner is fully customizable . There is a possibility to set an e mail , MQL push or alert notification if a certain price deviation level has been breached. On one chart a
Blind broker system MT5
Piotr Latoszynski
Utilities
The sole purpouse of Blind Broker System is hiding your trade plans and making them invisible to your broker. If you really want to make him "blind" and make sure he does not know anything in advance about your stop loss levels, take profit levels, volumes - just use this trading robot . Special thanks to Mr. Henryk Kardas for the initiation and idea of this project. Keep in mind that a free demo provided by MQL cannot let you test features of this EA. For a real test, please download a real
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