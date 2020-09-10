DPPD (Dynamic Price Percent Deviation) is a simple yet effective indicator following the rule "buy low, sell high".

Indicator can send e mail, alert, and MQL ID push notifications. There is also a possibility to set an individual personal notification at any deviation level.

Individual notification can have an added individual comment.

Why is DPPD dynamic? Because deviation is not measured from a static point. Deviation is measured as a price deviation from a given average in percent.

Reccommended setting for any timeframe is 200 Daily Moving Average, which according to a general consensus is a line of big swings and trends, however any other setting may also work and can be very effective if used properly.



The indicator will inform trader at any point in time how much the price is lower or higher than a given average.

Indicator works on all timeframes and can use any type of price and any moving average methode.

Indicator has levels set to 10% deviation each, for easier spotting of extreme deviations. In general best buying and selling opportunities start from 10%.







