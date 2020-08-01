iCUSTOM INDICATOR TESTER is a tool for CODERS but not only. It is a programme designed for testing and checking custom indicators even if or especially if you have no source code as .mq4 file but only a compiled .ex4 file.

TRADERS may test an indicator and see if their idea connects with indicator data - if the idea is really calculated and if it is possible to create an EA based on this particular indicator. It can save time of both - developers and traders.



Please type in the name of the indicator into the INDICATOR's NAME field and put the .ex4 indicator file into Indicators folder.

Program will show current values of first 64 BUFFERS.

If a BUFFER value equals to zero constantly, possibly this BUFFER is not active.