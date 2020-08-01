ICustom Indicator Tester

5

iCUSTOM INDICATOR TESTER is a tool for CODERS but not only. It is a programme designed for testing and checking custom indicators even if or especially if you have no source code as .mq4 file but only a compiled .ex4 file.

TRADERS may test an indicator and see if their idea connects with indicator data - if the idea is really calculated and if it is possible to create an EA based on this particular indicator. It can save time of both - developers and traders.

Please type in the name of the indicator into the INDICATOR's NAME field and put the .ex4 indicator file into Indicators folder.
Program will show current values of first 64 BUFFERS.
If a BUFFER value equals to zero constantly, possibly this BUFFER is not active.

Reviews 3
giuseppe-marras-73
32
giuseppe-marras-73 2022.02.19 11:09 
 

great and usefull tools

Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.02.04 18:25 
 

Useful. Thank you for sharing. Could you please consider increasing buffers more than 32 and also increase number of bars for buffers values shift.

spetrosyan1979
524
spetrosyan1979 2020.12.08 16:15 
 

Спасибо!

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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giuseppe-marras-73
32
giuseppe-marras-73 2022.02.19 11:09 
 

great and usefull tools

Piotr Latoszynski
3016
Reply from developer Piotr Latoszynski 2022.02.19 11:12
Thank you for the review😀
Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.02.04 18:25 
 

Useful. Thank you for sharing. Could you please consider increasing buffers more than 32 and also increase number of bars for buffers values shift.

Piotr Latoszynski
3016
Reply from developer Piotr Latoszynski 2021.02.09 15:19
Hello:) I will do it. I will modify shift and add additional option to see 64 buffers instead of 32. Does that comfort You?:)
spetrosyan1979
524
spetrosyan1979 2020.12.08 16:15 
 

Спасибо!

Piotr Latoszynski
3016
Reply from developer Piotr Latoszynski 2021.01.31 15:34
You are welcome 😎😄Thanks for the review
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