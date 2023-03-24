Blind broker system 5

The sole purpouse of Blind Broker System ® is hiding your trade plans and making them invisible to your Broker. If you really want to make him "blind" and make sure he does not know anything about your stop loss levels, volumes, take profit levels in advance, simply use this trading robot .

Blind Broker System ® is an alternative system of managing orders. In some sense it is same as the system inside Meta Trader Terminal.
The difference is that all orders submitted thru Blind Broker System ® instead of being written into broker's server are written into program's memory.
Broker gets only requests for market orders at the moment they happen - nothing more.
NOTE! Correct operation requires uninterrupted power supply, VPS (Virtual Private Server) is reccommended.

You may think of this system as of a copy of yourself sitting in front of the screen and trading. In that case, no one cannot read your mind. You make your trading decisions and execute them.

System will behave exactly same as you would, if you were trading manually.


DEMO VERSION allows you to test almost all features of the robot but without a possibility of real trade, however button Close ALL Trades on instrument will work.

Levels of trades are visible, you can see them beeing removed in the moment real orders would have been executed, however the robot will not take any real action neither on demo account nor at the real live account.

DEMO VERSION is like a car but without an engine inside. You can get in, touch the steering wheel, test the comfort of interior - but you cannot drive.

If you like the demo and you are interested in purchase of the official version, please follow this link to Blind Broker System ® MT5.




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