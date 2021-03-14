EXTERNAL EA MANAGER is a programme designed to help manage trading.

If you want any EAs to stop trading at a certain point (for example on FRIDAY in the evening) and you would like to do it remotely and automatically...

EXTERNAL EA MANAGER is a programme for you.

It will deinitialize the whole MT4 terminal and all EAs running.

During deinitializiation process there is an option to kill all trades. It means all opened trades as well as all pending orders will be terminated.

You can use a maximum of 20 magic numbers (individual numbers of orders for EAs).

If you like the programme, please drop a review!

