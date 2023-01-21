Broker Desynchronization script

Broker Desynchronization script MT5 is a script in the form of an EA. It will check the desynchronization of a BROKER's server compared to your time at your PC.
Usually BROKER sets time forward to have some space to execute trades.
If you wish to check how big the difference is, please load the EA to any chart.
After loading, it will wait for the first tick to check the desynchronization.
Information will be available for 10 seconds.
NOTE!
If market is closed, you get information to try again later.

A link to a MT 4 version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92698

Recommended products
Telegram Notification Worker
Metin Demirtas
Utilities
Telegram Notification Worker (v5.31) Telegram Notification Worker is a high-performance, professional utility designed to bridge the gap between your MetaTrader 5 terminal and Telegram. It acts as a dedicated background worker that forwards custom alerts, trade events, and system status messages from any of your Expert Advisors (EAs) directly to your Telegram chat or channel. Key Technical Features: Asynchronous Messaging Engine: Unlike standard notification scripts, this worker uses an asynchr
FREE
Matrix Trade Condition Monitor
Joshy Antony
Utilities
================================================================ MATRIX CONDITION MONITOR Live Trade Condition Panel for MetaTrader 5 Fully Automatic -- Works with ALL Matrix EAs ================================================================ NEVER MISS A TRADE SETUP AGAIN Matrix Condition Monitor is a free utility that attaches to any chart and automatically checks all 10 trade conditions in real time -- showing you exactly why a trade will or will not open, and alerting you the moment ever
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Utilities
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
MultiTradeNews
Leeank Andres Fernandez Molano
Utilities
This script is designed for traders who need to quickly place trades across multiple currency pairs during critical news releases, where every second counts. With this tool, you can pre-select your desired currency pairs and assign independent volumes for each one. When a major news event hits, such as Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) or PMI data releases, the script allows you to execute all your trades instantly without the need to open each pair manually. Key Features: Customizable Pairs : Choose from
FREE
Global Market Sessions Visual Analyzer
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
5 (1)
Utilities
Global Market Sessions – Visual Analyzer for MT5 A lightweight MT5 indicator that visually maps Tokyo, London and New York sessions, auto-detects broker timezone & DST, and highlights the best liquidity windows for smarter trading. See the market’s rhythm at a glance. Trade with clarity, precision, and confidence. Overview Global Market Sessions is a powerful yet easy-to-use MT5 indicator that visually displays the world’s major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) directly on your chart
FREE
Virtual Basket TP SL Manager
Moh Nugraha Kusuma
5 (1)
Utilities
"Manage multiple positions as a single unit with hidden targets." The Virtual Basket TP SL Manager is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed to automate the closing of positions based on the total profit or loss of a group of orders (a "basket"). By utilizing Virtual Levels , all Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) targets are stored locally within the EA's memory and are not sent to the broker's server, keeping your strategy safe from stop-hunting and price manipulation. Key Features Virt
FREE
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
Market book player
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Utilities
Playback of previously saved data from the order book. Key features: Historical data navigation Adjusting the playback speed with the "---" and "+++" buttons, as well as with the mouse, you can by scrolling the wheel over the area of ​​these buttons and between them Turning Price Centering On and Off Time display accurate to thousandths of a second Attention: This product also needs a utility to save data: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71642
FREE
OrderBook Recorder
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker in real time. The expert OrderBook Recorder records market book changes and stores them in local files for further usage in indicators and expert adviser, including testing in the tester. The expert stores market book
FREE
OrderBook History Playback
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. This expert adviser OrderBook History Playback allows you to playback the market book events on the history using files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The exper
FREE
Close All Button to risk management
Supattra Sumethasorn
Utilities
“One-Click Flatten — Fast, Clean, Reliable”      Close all orders and positions in your account with a single click — no hassle, no fumbling through tabs.      Time-saving tool for traders needing instant exit from the market—especially during volatile moves or news events.      Emotion-free execution reduces human errors and hesitation—just click and it's done.      Easy to use: load the EA in MT5 and let it handle the rest. Perfect for both beginners and seasoned traders.      Fu
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Utilities
Purpose: Automatically opens charts for all symbols from the Market Watch using the default.tpl template on the current timeframe (TF) , while closing all other open charts (except the active one). Perfect for quick analysis of multiple instruments without manual work! Features: Automation: Opens dozens of charts with a single click. Safety: Closes unnecessary charts, keeping the current one active. Flexibility: Uses your default.tpl template (pre-configure it as needed!). Current
FREE
Tick Volume Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Tick Volume Chart is a unique tool for building charts based on tick volumes in MetaTrader 5 . With Tick Volume Chart , you can create charts where each candle is formed not by time, but by a specified number of ticks. This gives you perfect precision in analyzing market activity, which is unattainable on standard time-based charts. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with the resulting charts is just as convenient as with standard ones. Unlike sta
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.58 (12)
Indicators
Haven Volume Profile is a multifunctional indicator for volume profile analysis that helps identify key price levels based on the distribution of trading volume. It is designed for professional traders who want to better understand the market and identify important entry and exit points for trades. Other Products ->  HERE Main features: Point of Control (POC) calculation - the level of maximum trading activity, which helps identify the most liquid levels Value Area definition (area of increased
FREE
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
4.88 (16)
Utilities
The Lot by Risk trading panel is designed for manual trading. This is an alternative means for sending orders. The first feature of the panel is convenient placing of orders using control lines. The second feature is the calculation of the order volume for a given risk in the presence of a stop loss line.   Control lines are set using hot keys: take profit – T key by default; price – P key by default; stop loss – S key by default; You can configure the keys in the settings of the trading panel.
FREE
FiT Panel Pro
Thonglak Janyakorn
Utilities
Overview FiT Panel Pro is a professional-grade trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who demand speed, precision, and full control over their trades. Built with a modern dark-theme UI, it combines one-click execution with advanced risk management, visual SL/TP drag lines, automatic Fibonacci-based levels, and comprehensive order management — all in a single, compact panel. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, FiT Panel Pro gives you the edge you need to exec
FREE
Lost Connection Alert
Anisan Gunarathinam
Utilities
This utility will help you avoid losing money on your trades when your terminal loses connection to the broker or your VPS / computer goes into an update and doesn't open your MetaTrader client automatically after the update. How is this product different from the other disconnect alerts? This one will email you   and/or an   SMS   even when your MetaTrader client gets disconnected from the Internet or doesn't respond! Your client is monitored externally and doesn't rely on its own Internet con
FREE
One Click SL TP Batch Manager Mini
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
Product Overview This tool allows you to batch-set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) for all positions on the chart. It eliminates the hassle of manually setting each position, supporting rapid risk management. Try "One Click Pro SL TP Batch Auto Close" for more practical batch management and automatic closure. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186278 Operating Procedures 1. Value Input: Enter the desired price in each edit box within the "ALL POSITIONS TP/SL" area. 2. Execution: C
FREE
Telegram WolfSignal V35TM MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Utilities
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Telegram WolfSignal V3.50 (MT5) [Subtitle: Smart Async Queue | Multi-Channel Broadcaster | Remote Command Hub] Introduction: The Apex of Telegram Integration Telegram WolfSignal V3.50 is not just a notification script; it is a Master Asynchronous Broadcaster . Built specifically for high-frequency trading (HFT) accounts, prop-firm managers, and elite signal providers, this version completely eradicates the flaws of traditional Telegram
FREE
Trading Utility V2
Leon Mackintosh
Utilities
Precision Risk Manager and Multi-Order Controller for MT5 — Version 2 This utility provides risk-based lot size calculation, one-click order execution, and batch trade modification from a single collapsible panel. It is designed for manual traders who manage multiple entries on the same symbol. Features Lot Size Calculator: Enter a risk percentage and stop-loss price, then click Calculate Lot Size to receive the exact lot size for that risk amount. Order Execution: Click Buy or Sell to execute
FREE
Simple Trade Copier Master
Niklas Templin
Utilities
EA Master Version any Follow Copy Account  (Acc. Number)  need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times Step1:   Open Master MT5 Terminal    =  install master- Version   (on any Symbol just one Time) Step2:   Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version  (on any Symbol just one Time) Step3:   all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately for simple copy set on Chart and   Start   no optimization. This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5 that automa
FREE
Mini Panel Plus
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
4.33 (15)
Utilities
Remodeling the BoletaMiniPanel, the Mini Panel Plus has the same functionalities, but is now in the form of a box that allows it to be minimized and placed anywhere on the chart. Simple Panel with Stop loss (Loss), Stop gain (Gain), Trailing stop (TS) and Breakeven (BE-P). The Lot is the number of contracts to be traded. Gain is the number, in points, at which the stop gain will be positioned. If you don't want to place a stop gain, just put 0 (zero) in its place and when you open the order it w
FREE
TradeNavigator AccountPilot
Goran Madjaric
Utilities
TradeNavigator AccountPilot v1.1 – Your Personal Account Manager for MT5 Instantly recognize which account you're trading with – using custom names instead of confusing account numbers! Avoid costly mistakes by seeing your active account clearly in the chart! Ideal for traders with multiple brokers & accounts – never get confused again! Main Benefit: Never Trade in the Wrong Account Again! Do you know the problem? You have multiple accounts with different brokers – each with a long
FREE
SmartRisk Trade Tool
Hoang Tuan Le
Utilities
SmartRisk Trade Tool — One-Click Risk-Based Trade Panel SmartRisk Trade Tool is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 built around position sizing and risk control rather than signal generation. It does not analyze the market or suggest trade direction — it exists so that every order sent from the chart already has a calculated lot size, stop loss, and take profit consistent with a risk value the trader chooses, removing the manual arithmetic that normally happens between deciding to trade and
FREE
Export Deals To CSV
Roberto Spadim
Utilities
Export Deals to CSV - Excell File location: HistoryDeals/<SERVER>/<LOGIN>.<DATETIME>.csv Works as an Script, reading all DEALS in history and exporting it as a plain text CSV file There's no option to change. There's no WebRequest. There's no DLL use. I need to write 300 characters to allow this product being exposed at MQL5 market place. It's simple to use, plug it in graph and wait completion.
FREE
Modern Dark Chart Theme
Anastase Byiringiro
Libraries
Modern Dark Chart Theme for MT5 Upgrade your MetaTrader 5 chart into a clean, dark, professional trading workspace. Your chart is your trading office. It is where you analyze the market, test Expert Advisors, review setups, record videos, share screenshots, and make trading decisions. If your MT5 chart looks old, bright, noisy, or unprofessional, your trading environment can feel distracted before you even start your analysis. Modern Dark Chart Theme for MT5 helps you create a cleaner, darker,
FREE
Trading Dashboard Pro MT5
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Trading Dashboard Pro MT5 Trading Dashboard Pro MT5 is a trading management and monitoring panel designed for Meta Trader 5. The dashboard provides a real-time overview of account activity, trading statistics and open positions in a clean and organized interface. It is designed for traders who want to monitor their accounts and manage trades from a single panel without switching between multiple terminal windows. Main Features Real-Time Account Overview The dashboard displays important account i
FREE
PointFigureKagiCharts DEMO
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
This non-trading expert utilizes so called custom symbols feature to build custom charts based on history of real ticks of selected standard symbol. New charts imitate one of well-known graphic structures: Point-And-Figure (PnF) or Kagi. The result is not exactly PnF's X/O columns or rectangular waves of Kagi. Instead it consists of bars, calculated from and denoting stable unidirectional price moves (as multiples of the box size), which is equivalent to XO columns or polygonal lines. These Poi
FREE
AntaresX Volume Profile
Juan Eduardo Verdala
Utilities
AntaresX Volume Profile — Indicator for MetaTrader 5 AntaresX Volume Profile is an indicator that displays the price levels where the highest trading activity was concentrated during a selected period, and calculates the historical probability of the price reacting when it reaches each of those levels. What the indicator draws The indicator identifies three levels on the chart: POC (Point of Control): the price where the highest trading activity was recorded during the selected period. Displaye
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
More from author
Blind broker system 4
Piotr Latoszynski
Utilities
The sole purpouse of Blind Broker System is hiding your trade plans and making them invisible to your Broker. If you really want to make him "blind" and make sure he does not know anything about your stop loss levels, volumes, take profit levels in advance, simply use this trading robot . Blind Broker System is an alternative system of managing orders. In some sense it is same as the system inside Meta Trader Terminal. The difference is that all orders submitted thru Blind Broker System i
FREE
ICustom Indicator Tester
Piotr Latoszynski
5 (3)
Utilities
iCUSTOM INDICATOR TESTER is a tool for CODERS but not only. It is a programme designed for testing and checking custom indicators even if or especially if you have no source code as .mq4 file but only a compiled .ex4 file. TRADERS may test an indicator and see if their idea connects with indicator data - if the idea is really calculated and if it is possible to create an EA based on this particular indicator. It can save time of both - developers and traders. Please type in the name of the indic
FREE
External EA Manager
Piotr Latoszynski
5 (1)
Utilities
EXTERNAL EA MANAGER is a programme designed to help manage trading. If you want any EAs to stop trading at a certain point (for example on FRIDAY in the evening) and you would like to do it remotely and automatically... EXTERNAL EA MANAGER is a programme for you. It will deinitialize the whole MT4 terminal and all EAs running. During deinitializiation process there is an option to kill all trades. It means all opened trades as well as all pending orders will be terminated. You can use a maximum
FREE
Broker Desynchronization script MT4
Piotr Latoszynski
Utilities
Broker Desynchronization script MT4 is a script in the form of an EA. It will check the desynchronization of a BROKER's server compared to your time at your PC. Usually BROKER sets time forward to have some space to execute trades. If you wish to check how big the difference is, please load the EA to any chart. After loading, it will wait for the first tick to check the desynchronization. Information will be available for 10 seconds. NOTE! If market is closed, you get information to try again la
FREE
Blind broker system 5
Piotr Latoszynski
Utilities
The sole purpouse of Blind Broker System is hiding your trade plans and making them invisible to your Broker. If you really want to make him "blind" and make sure he does not know anything about your stop loss levels, volumes, take profit levels in advance, simply use this trading robot . Blind Broker System is an alternative system of managing orders. In some sense it is same as the system inside Meta Trader Terminal. The difference is that all orders submitted thru Blind Broker System in
FREE
DPPD Dynamic Price Percent Deviation
Piotr Latoszynski
Indicators
DPPD (Dynamic Price Percent Deviation) is a simple yet effective indicator following the rule "buy low, sell high". Indicator can send e mail, alert, and MQL ID push notifications. There is also a possibility to set an individual personal notification at any deviation level. Individual notification can have an added individual comment. Why is DPPD dynamic? Because deviation is not measured from a static point. Deviation is measured as a price deviation from a given average in percent. Reccommend
Market Deviation Scanner
Piotr Latoszynski
Utilities
Let the robot scan the whole market for you and spot best trading opportunities while you live your normal life. Market Deviation Scanner measures deviation of prices from a given average in percent. Reccommended setting for all averages is a 200 DAILY SIMPLE MOVING AVERAGE , however any parameter can be modified at will - Scanner is fully customizable . There is a possibility to set an e mail , MQL push or alert notification if a certain price deviation level has been breached. On one chart a
Blind broker system MT4
Piotr Latoszynski
5 (1)
Utilities
The sole purpouse of Blind Broker System is hiding your trade plans and making them invisible to your broker. If you really want to make him "blind" and make sure he does not know anything in advance about your stop loss levels, take profit levels, volumes - just use this trading robot . Special thanks to Mr. Henryk Kardas for the initiation and idea of this project. Keep in mind that a free demo provided by MQL cannot let you test features of this EA. For a real test, please download a real D
Market Deviation Scanner MT5
Piotr Latoszynski
Utilities
Let the robot scan the whole market for you and spot best trading opportunities while you live your normal life. Market Deviation Scanner measures deviation of prices from a given average in percent. Reccommended setting for all averages is a 200 DAILY SIMPLE MOVING AVERAGE , however any parameter can be modified at will - Scanner is fully customizable . There is a possibility to set an e mail , MQL push or alert notification if a certain price deviation level has been breached. On one chart a
Blind broker system MT5
Piotr Latoszynski
Utilities
The sole purpouse of Blind Broker System is hiding your trade plans and making them invisible to your broker. If you really want to make him "blind" and make sure he does not know anything in advance about your stop loss levels, take profit levels, volumes - just use this trading robot . Special thanks to Mr. Henryk Kardas for the initiation and idea of this project. Keep in mind that a free demo provided by MQL cannot let you test features of this EA. For a real test, please download a real
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review