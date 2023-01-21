Broker Desynchronization script

ICustom Indicator Tester Piotr Latoszynski 5 (3) Utilities

iCUSTOM INDICATOR TESTER is a tool for CODERS but not only. It is a programme designed for testing and checking custom indicators even if or especially if you have no source code as .mq4 file but only a compiled .ex4 file. TRADERS may test an indicator and see if their idea connects with indicator data - if the idea is really calculated and if it is possible to create an EA based on this particular indicator. It can save time of both - developers and traders. Please type in the name of the indic