Multi Timeframe Support Resistance Drawing

Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for all charts of the same Symbol while doing Multi-Timeframe analysis?

Well, if you are a Price Action trader then this indicator will solve your problem. Draw on 1 Timeframe and it will auto-sync with other charts of the same Symbol.

You can draw rectangles, lines, and eclipse.

It will give an alert when touched/break on line. It work's on all Timeframes.





Major Update

Added::

1}triangle

2}Fibonacci Retracement

3}Text Lable

4}Up/Down Arrow

5}Each Button Has Show Option

6}All Object Hide/Un-hide